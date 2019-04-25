The historic 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has gotten off to a stormy start.
As a line of thunderstorms moved into the New Orleans area late Thursday morning, prompting a tornado watch, Jazz Fest announced that the festival's opening would be delayed.
What time the gates will open is not yet known.
Up until just before 10 a.m., the Jazz Fest site was bustling with the normal, eve-of-the-opening activities. Stage techs were testing the sound at the Acura Stage. Signage was being attached to food booths. Cracklin was frying. Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis was standing on the infield near Food Area 1, doing a live interview with WWL-TV chef Kevin Belton.
But gray skies soon gave way to threatening, and then stormy, skies. Staffers took cover as a heavy rain hit.
The gates of the Fair Grounds had been scheduled to open at 11 a.m., with the day's first performers kicking off fifteen minutes later.
Those acts in the earliest time slots are likely to be canceled.
Jazz Fest has its own on-site meteorological staff on site, headquartered in the Fair Grounds grandstand. How the forecast for the rest of the day shakes out will determine when the gates will open. If at all possible, the festival would like to see Thurday's headliners, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Alanis Morissette, Ciara and the Doobie Brothers, perform as scheduled.
Depending on the timing, Thursday may unfold like a similarly stormy day at Jazz fest 2017, when gates didn't open until 3 p.m., but headliners Tom Petty and Lorde still performed.
The weather is expected to clear out of the New Orleans area by late Thursday. Sunny skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend, meaning Katy Perry, Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, the Revivalists and other acts over the next three days should experience no problems.