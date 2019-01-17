Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band will not perform at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival as previously announced.
A statement from the festival Thursday evening blamed the cancellation on a "scheduling conflict."
Seger was among the headliners announced at Jazz Fest's talent unveiling on Tuesday. He was listed among the headliners in the opening paragraph of the festival's initial press release.
However, he was not listed among the performs for Saturday, May 4, the day he was supposed to perform. In an interview that afternoon, Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis said Seger was to headline the Gentilly Stage, because the Dave Matthews Band had already been booked as that day's Acura Stage headliner.
This was to have been Seger's debut at Jazz Fest. He has said that his current tour is likely his last.