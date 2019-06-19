For years, the Maple Leaf Bar was one of the only places to hear authentic Cajun and zydeco music in New Orleans. Then Rock ‘n’ Bowl took up the mantle with its ongoing Thursday Zydeco Night series.

And for 13 summers now, the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival in Armstrong Park has done its part to deliver the sounds of the state’s southwest corner to New Orleans.

The free festival, presented by the nonprofit New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation and paid for with the proceeds from Jazz Fest, takes over a chunk of Armstrong Park on Saturday and Sunday (June 22-23).

Relative to its size, the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival has all of the expected features of a festival. Ten food booths will serve up regional fare, with an emphasis on local seafood (shrimp, oysters, crab, alligator, etc.). Four “dessert” booths will offer sweeter treats. The festival’s crafts fair boasts 24 artisans peddling homemade jewelry and art.

There will also be misting fans courtesy of Mist Works and a Kids’ Tent with supervised activities for children, including instructional workshops led by artisan craft vendors. (The Kids’ Tent closes at 6 p.m. daily.)

But the main attraction is the music, which kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s Saturday headliner is the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers. The Ramblers, whose members are based in both southwest Louisiana and New Orleans, are rooted in tradition but progressive by nature.

Fiddle, accordion and French lyrics are still the foundation of the Ramblers’ music. “We’re definitely a Cajun band,” says fiddler Louis Michot, who fronts the band alongside his accordionist brother, Andre. “You can’t argue with that.”

But as demonstrated by the electronic percussion and other contemporary flourishes of the band’s 2017 album “Kalenda,” its eighth overall, they are unafraid of innovation. To Michot and his bandmates, traditional music is about “being in a genre that is specific, but collaborating with people outside the genre, and playing to markets outside the genre.”

The Ramblers still perform at Cajun music festivals in Louisiana — i.e. the band’s 5:45 p.m. set on Saturday in Armstrong Park — but they are often the only Cajun musicians on the bill at festivals and clubs elsewhere.

After “Kalenda” won the Grammy for best regional roots music album in early 2018, the band delayed a planned hiatus. That break encompassed this past winter, even as the band members kept busy with myriad other projects. The Ramblers eased back into performing during the spring festival season.

Prior to the Lost Bayou Ramblers on Saturday, you can hear the Daiquiri Queens starting at 11 a.m., followed by veteran Cajun bandleader, accordionist and singer Bruce Daigrepont at 12:45, the Nouveaux Cajun Express at 2:30, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas at 4:15.

Sunday morning kicks off with something different from a well-known artist. Fiddler and singer Amanda Shaw has been a fixture on festival stages throughout south Louisiana since she was a child. Normally she performs an upbeat medley of Cajun, country and pop music, much of which is sung in English.

But on Sunday starting at 12:45 p.m., she’ll instead showcase her new Joie D’Louisiane show, which focuses on traditional Cajun fiddle melodies and Cajun French vocals.

Following Shaw, the schedule features Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys at 12:45 p.m., Dikkie Du & the Zydeco Krewe at 2:30 p.m., the Grammy-winning, globe-trotting Chubby Carrier at 4:15 and closer Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

The youngest of the late zydeco king Rockin’ Dopsie’s eight children, accordionist Dwayne Dopsie and his high-octane band have performed in more than 40 countries around the globe. They released their most recent album, “Bon Ton,” via Louisiana Red Hot Records in May.

More things to know about the 2019 Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival:

* Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

* Camp and folding chairs are allowed at the festival. Pets are not.

* Attendees are asked not to bring coolers and ice chests with outside food or beverages.

* The Regional Transit Authority’s No. 91 Jackson-Esplanade bus and the Rampart-St. Claude streetcar both pass in front of Armstrong Park.

* Bike Easy will operate a free bicycle valet service at Armstrong Park during the festival.

* Parking is available at the Basin Street Station parking lot at 501 Basin for $20 per day.

And Cajun and zydeco dancing is not required, but definitely encouraged.