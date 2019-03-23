Like its next-door neighbor the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the Buku Music + Art Project has steadily annexed more territory.
The eighth edition of eclectic festival opened Friday afternoon across an expanded footprint on the grounds and in the adjacent parking lot of Mardi Gras World. The extra space enabled Buku to boost its daily capacity to 20,000. Even at that number, Buku sold out in advance.
One reason? Buku is the only American date so far this year for dream-pop singer Lana Del Rey. Legions of her fans journeyed to New Orleans for the occasion; on Friday, she pointed out familiar faces pressed close to the barricades of Buku's main Power Plant Stage.
Del Rey and her band arrived on a stage dressed out with faux-palm trees and other foliage minutes after her scheduled 10 p.m. start time. In a sparkling short dress, matching boots with stiletto heels, and a white jacket to ward off the cool night hair, Del Rey cut a bold figure, in contrast to her music, which is deliberately, relentlessly understated.
Early in the set, her vocals, barely rising above a breathy whisper, were difficult to hear. A festival setting is undoubtedly a challenge for an artist who deals in such sonic abstractions.
Backed by a guitarist, a percussionist, a keyboardist, two dancers/backing vocalists and, apparently, some pre-recorded vocals as well, Del Rey presided over a 13-song set, nearly half of which was drawn from her 2012 album "Born To Die," her biggest seller to date.
She plans to release a new album this year, and has already put out some songs from it. “Mariners Apartment Complex” made its live debut at Buku, sounding like classic Lana Del Rey: a gauzy wash of acoustic guitars, synthesized strings and her detached ruminations. "Thank you for indulging my little folk sensibility," she said afterward.
Del Rey finds the loneliness and sadness coursing beneath the bustle and glitz of Los Angeles; "Summertime Sadness," one of her titles, could double as a two-word summation of her overall aesthetic. "White Mustang" evoked the vibe of Chris Isaak's brooding "Wicked Game." It would fit just fine on the soundtrack of "Big Little Lies" (the backdrop footage of waves breaking on a beach below rocky cliffs even hinted at that show's setting).
The chorus of "High by the Beach" moved to a hip-hop beat. During "Video Games," Del Rey rode on a swing suspended from the stage rafters.
Between songs, she sang the praises of New Orleans in general and the air boat "alligator tour" she took while in town. The joy derived from those activities didn't prevent her from inhabiting "Summertime Sadness."
Deep into the final "Venice Bitch," she ventured down to ground level to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans. She wasn't singing; neither were her two vocalists, who were frolicking on the stage swings. Yet her voice, ethereal as ever, still floated above the squalling guitar and thumping drums of the show's loudest moment.
That detached voice was still singing away as Del Rey and her two sidekicks tossed fresh Polaroids to the audience like frisbees, wrapping up her show at exactly one hour.