Taste and smell are not the only senses served by Hogs for the Cause, the annual pork cook-off that raises money to support families dealing with pediatric brain cancer.
All that smoking, grilling and eating goes down to a steady soundtrack of predominantly Americana music accessorized with blues, funk and other flavors from New Orleans and beyond.
With a total of 10 performance slots on Friday and a dozen on Saturday, Hogs for the Cause is able to present a tidy, carefully curated roster that is solid from top to bottom. As you stroll the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena this weekend munching on pig, you can’t really go wrong wherever you land.
But here are four musical highlights that promise to be as satisfying as anything you’ll eat all weekend.
Dumpstaphunk with George Porter Jr.
8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Friday, Luzianne Blue Plate Stage
If “phunk” is part of your band’s name, that band is probably funky. If the band features not one but two bassists, it’s probably funky. If it boasts two members of the Nevilles dynasty, then yes, it is most definitely funky. Dumpstaphunk checks all those boxes. Keyboardist/vocalist Ivan Neville and his cousin, guitarist Ian Neville, anchor a roster that includes bassists Tony Hall and Nick Daniels III and drummer Alvin Ford. Together, they deal hardcore New Orleans funk cut with soul, and rhythm and blues. The Dumpstaphunk krewe will be augmented by Meters bassist George Porter Jr.
The War & Treaty
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Bud Light Stage
The War and Treaty, a husband-and-wife duo from Michigan, peddles raw, gospel-blues-soul that is sweaty and sexy and sacred all at the same time. Michael Trotter Jr. started singing while serving in the Iraq War. After his discharge, he met Tonya Blount, a singer whose influences include Mahalia Jackson, Dolly Parton and Aretha Franklin. The now-married couple is the core of The War and Treaty. Their revival tent-worthy sets are an alternately furious and smoldering medley of gospel shouts, churning, grinding blues romps and take-me-to-the-river soul belting, backed by an ace band. They tore up the Lagniappe Stage inside the paddock area at the Jazz and Heritage Festival last year; look for them to conjure a similar spirit at Hogs for the Cause.
Samantha Fish
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Luzianne Blue Plate Stage
Blues-rock guitarist Samantha Fish moved to New Orleans in 2017. She’s since assembled a cool band that is a springboard for her muscular, swaggering guitar heroics and burnished entreaty of a voice, one that is colored with shades of Bonnie Raitt and Amy Winehouse. Fish made her New Orleans Jazz Fest debut last year in a jam-packed Blues Tent, more than living up to her considerable hype. At times her ringing slide guitar evoked “Traveling Riverside Blues”-era Jimmy Page. Her unconventional band, stocked with a violinist and a two-man horn section that alternated baritone sax, trumpet and flute, was an engaging unit in and of itself. But Fish was the star of the show for a reason.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bud Light Stage
Lukas Nelson is pretty good at making other people sound great. He took part in the top-notch tribute to the Band at the Saenger Theatre during the 2016 Jazz Fest. He has often joined his father, Willie, onstage on guitar. Lukas and his band, Promise of the Real, have served as Neil Young’s backing band for long stretches. And Nelson was a music consultant and songwriting partner for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga throughout their twangy “A Star Is Born” remake; Nelson and Promise of the Real were the on-camera backing band for Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine. But they’re also an accomplished band in their own right, with more than a decade of recording and touring under their collective belt. Together, they crank out stout California country rock heavy on the guitars.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will close out the musical portion of Hogs for the Cause at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They’ll cede the main stage to the event’s annual awards presentation, honoring the weekend’s best hog-cookers. But at that point, the music fans in the audience will have already won.