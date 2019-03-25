This weekend will be the first time Keith Jenkins and his friends compete in Hogs for the Cause. But when it comes to cooking outdoors for a crowd with a huge party in the mix, they’re already well seasoned.

His crew, known as Team Stabbin, was spawned from a tailgating group that has for years convened around LSU football and the rituals and logistics that go into pre-gaming on a grand scale.

“We looked at what we already knew, we had the gear, we have the experience of doing this together,” said Jenkins, a local accountant who serves as his team’s chef. “Why not use all that for a good cause out there at Hogs?”

Many Hogs for the Cause teams have come to the same conclusion through the years. That’s one reason why a city not known for its own barbecue culture is now home to a booming barbecue event.

When it comes to the whole hog or the ribs or brisket they submit to the event judges, teams might look to Memphis or Texas for their model. But often it's something honed here in Louisiana that brings the confidence and team cohesion to take on Hogs for the Cause in the first place, something that takes root at the hunting camp, the Carnival parade route and the football tailgate.

A running start

Now in its 11th year, Hogs for the Cause returns to the grounds outside the UNO Lakefront Arena to raise money to support families dealing with pediatric brain cancer. The two-day event may draw up to 30,000 people and has 22 bands scheduled across three stages.

Most of all though, Hogs for the Cause revolves around its cooking teams, with more than 90 on board this year. They compete for barbecue awards, sell a myriad menu of meaty snacks and even build their own camps and cooking sites for the weekend. The teams fund the charity and they also contribute the flavor and the DIY fun that gives Hogs for the Cause its distinctive character.

Most also come from a region that’s long been an outlier on the Southern map of great barbecue. Louisiana is better known for the seafood boil and gumbo pot than for slow-and-low mastery of the smoker.

That didn’t stop Brett Arceneaux, leader of the team Mr. Pig Stuff. Like many others, he was moved to join Hogs for the Cause by the cause itself. He lost one of his own childhood friends to brain cancer. As he recruited family and friends, he quickly realized this scratch team was already well primed.

“It’s been quite an adjustment cooking competition style barbecue,” Arceneaux said. “But when you’re talking about tailgating or frying fish you just took out of the water or a Good Friday crawfish boil that’s something everyone on our team does regularly and a lot of that we apply to Hogs. Outdoor cooking is our life here."

Any team starting out small can look to the Hogs for the Cause origin story for inspiration. Becker Hall and Rene Louapre hosted the first event with a single hog and a few kegs, selling barbecue plates to a well-wishers to benefit a friend’s family facing pediatric brain cancer.

Hall said the basic format sprang from his own tailgating experience at his alma matter, the University of South Carolina, where barbecue is a major pursuit.

“I asked Rene if he could cook a whole hog, and he said he could, which was a complete lie,” Hall said in the spirit of ribbing the two friends share whenever discussing Hogs for the Cause.

The fundraiser was deemed successful enough to return the next year, though this time friends who had watched Louapre’s struggles volunteered to help out. In tailgating fashion, duties were divvied up, teams were formed and the blueprint was set for Hogs for the Cause to grow exponentially. The event is now the top national funder for its particular piece of cancer support.

“All we do for the teams is spray paint the ground where they’re supposed to set up, pulling off all the rest of it is up to them,” said Hall. “We’re lucky that a lot of our teams already have experience doing this kind of thing together. There’s a lot of this built in.”

Tailgating’s second season

For Bryan Krantz, Hogs for the Cause also gets into the spirit of tailgating.

The former president of the Fair Grounds Race Course, which his family once owned, Krantz started a group called Tailgate Tigers to hold gameday parties around LSU football. It helped he and his wife Vickie stay close to their children during their college years, and it built the framework for their Hogs for the Cause team of the same name.

“We have a group of friends and family that become a team through the endeavor of putting this together, sharing that fellowship and these memories around food,” said Krantz.

“At Hogs, I think that extends to the people who come to your booth, your customers. The charity is a very embraceable cause, and it’s something you’re all sharing through this.”

Around Hogs for the Cause, hungry visitors will find traditional barbecue in regional styles and creative riffs tailored to a festival crowd, with everything from smoked crab cakes with hog jowl (from team Silence of da Hams) to pork-stuffed hand pies (from team HuPig’s Pies). But team coordination and culture is a big part of making Hogs for the Cause work, and for this many groups can draw on experience beyond the smoker.

“It’s comes down to a group of guys who know what to expect from each other, and who can draw from a lot of different backgrounds and experience," said Dan Sanders, captain of the team DeSwine Intervention. "There’s not a lot of drama when you’ve done all that together."

This team is based on the men’s club for Holy Name of Jesus, a Catholic school in Uptown New Orleans. It’s a group of dads who do grunt work around campus, run food stands for its school fair and, significantly, host a big Mardi Gras parade party along the St. Charles Avenue route each season. Those parade parties are usually about crawfish and red beans and grilled meat rather than traditional barbecue. But the experience has proven transferrable.

“On the parade route, you’re out there late the night before getting ready and up early the next day cooking,” said Sanders. “Then all day it’s food and kids running around and all your friends and music playing. That just sounds like New Orleans to me.”

It also sounds like Hogs for the Cause.

Hogs for the Cause

Where: UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans

When: Friday, March 29, from 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 30, from 11:30 a.m.

At a glance: A meat-lover's paradise, where 90 teams complete for barbecue awards and sell unique dishes to the crowd.

Friday is "Bacon Night" when teams prepare special bacon dishes. Saturday is the cook-off, ending with awards presentation.

Three music stages feature 22 bands.

Hogs for the Cause uses a cashless wristband payment system for food and drink purchases.

Tickets start at $30 per day (advance), with different levels available

Details at hogsforthecause.org.

