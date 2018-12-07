Producers of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest have pushed back the release of the highly anticipated talent roster for next spring's 50th anniversary celebration to January.

They had previously said the line-up and ticketing information would be unveiled this month.

+12 Who might play New Orleans Jazz Fest 2019? The odds on 10 possibilities That persistent 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest rumor about the band with the multiword name that starts with “R”? It is absolutely true.

The dates for what is formally the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell are April 25-28 and May 2-5.

In November, the festival announced the addition of Thursday, April 25 to the schedule. The designation of that opening Thursday as "Locals Thursday," with discounted tickets for Louisiana residents, has fueled speculation that the second Thursday will be a special, premium-ticket 50th anniversary celebration possibly headlined by the Rolling Stones.

The announcement about the extra day also said that the roster would be released in December, a month earlier than Jazz Fest's talent revelations in recent years.

Now the festival has reverted to its more usual January release schedule. No reason was given for the delay.

What's up with 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest? Big surprise may be in play for 50th festival Does a kerfuffle over the WWOZ Brass Pass program hint that something very special, and very different, is on tap for the 2019 New Orleans Jaz…