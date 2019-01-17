Community radio station WWOZ-FM has sold all 3,000 of its "brass passes" for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest. This is the first year the passes, a major source of funding for the station, sold out by mid-January, said WWOZ's general manager, Beth Arroyo Utterback.

One likely reason: the Rolling Stones.

A brass pass costs $600 and is good for admission to every day of Jazz Fest, which is usually seven days. The upcoming 50th anniversary festival has been expanded to eight days.

The brass passes are not valid for the festival's second Thursday, May 2, which will feature the Rolling Stones, a premium ticket price and limited admission.

However, everyone who purchased a brass pass — or a ticket to the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's annual fundraising gala — can also purchase a ticket to "Rolling Stones Thursday" for its face value of $185.

As evidenced by the thousands of people who turned out Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a pre-sale for Louisiana residents only, demand for tickets for "Rolling Stones Thursday" is high.

"This is absolutely the earliest we have sold out and, of course, the 'Stones factor' is a big part of it," Utterback said.

A brass pass also grants the bearer entrance to WWOZ's hospitality tent at the Fair Grounds, with its cooling misters and bountiful supplies of fresh fruit. The tent will be open to brass pass holders on May 2, even though the pass itself doesn't grant admission to the festival that day.

"We had done a huge push for months encouraging folks to buy their brass passes at our early-bird prices, and we're grateful so many of our supporters did just that," Utterback said. "We are all looking forward to celebrating Jazz Fest at 50."

