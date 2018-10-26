The 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience has instituted more stringent security policies than in previous years.

One example: Attendees can no longer bring in backpacks with multiple pockets (which is pretty much all backpacks).

The only bags allowed are small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Bag size may not exceed 14” x 11” x 5” (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), or 30 linear inches (75cm) in total, and must have no more than one singular pocket or opening.

Hydration packs must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir. Free filtered water will be available on site. In addition to hydration packs, attendees can bring one empty water bottle to fill on-site.

If you don't have a bag, look for the "no bags" express lane at the entrances.

Speaking of which, there are two entrances this year. In addition to the Front Gate main entrance on Friederichs Avenue, a second entrance, the West Gate, is available on Golf Drive.

In addition to the aforementioned bags, the following items ARE ALLOWED:

* Binoculars

* Blankets, sheets, towels

* Cameras – only nonprofessional photos and video cameras, without equipment attachments such as selfie sticks, tripods, and monopods

* Empty CamelBak water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles. For Yeti type hydration rambler the max size is 36 oz

* Medication. However, all over-the-counter medicines/pills must be in original, still-factory-sealed package. Previously opened medicines will be thrown out. All prescription containers must be accompanied by matching ID. Pills should not be mixed in container. Attendees are asked to bring only an appropriate number of pills for the festival.

* Soft-frame chairs

* Flags

The lengthy list of PROHIBITED items include umbrellas, outside food and beverages of any type, tents, canopies or other shade structures of any kind, aerosol cans (including sunscreen) and, of course, weapons, fireworks, pets, illegal substances, and all other expected festival banned items.

Attendees are allowed to enter and exit the festival grounds as much as necessary, after scanning in and out. They will need to go through the security procedures a second time.

Go to the festival's information page for more details on policies and procedures.