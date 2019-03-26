Start planning your daily Fair Grounds itinerary: The 2019 New Orleans Jazz Festival cubes, with the full schedule of performance times and stage assignments, have been unveiled.
The cubes are posted on the festival's official website, nojazzfest.com, or see them below:
The 50th anniversary of what is formally the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell is April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the Fair Grounds.
Opening day is "Locals Thursday," where Louisiana residents with a valid state ID can purchase up to two tickets at the gate for $50 apiece.
During a Tuesday press conference at the Fair Grounds, Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis announced that additional tickets for "Rolling Stones Thursday," May 2, will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and, while supplies last, at the Smoothie King Center box office. Tickets are $250 plus service charges.
The festival previously sold out its initial release of tickets for the Rolling Stones day at the festival.
Tickets for other days at the festival are $75 plus service charges in advance, or $85 at the gate.
Tickets for children 2 to 10 years old are $5 at the gate only; an adult must be present for the purchase. Children's tickets are not valid on May 2.