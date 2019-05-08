Bruce Springsteen has released footage of his historic Seeger Sessions Band performance at the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival via his YouTube channel.
That show, on April 30, 2006, was the first public performance by his new Seeger Sessions Band, as well as a highlight of the first Jazz Fest since Hurricane Katrina.
An audio recording of the entire 17-song performance has been available for purchase since 2017.
He remarked during a recent appearance at a film festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, that he'd like to see the footage of the 2006 show, what he considers one of the best and most meaningful shows of his life, released.
That release came to pass, without any sort of official announcement from the Springsteen camp, during the second weekend of this year's Jazz Fest.
The entire 17-song performance is included, from the opening "O Mary Don't You Weep" to the final "When the Saints Go Marching In," re-imagined as an intimately, almost ghostly prayer.
Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis is heard, but not seen, as he introduces the band at the outset.
As the musicians take up their places, Springsteen steps to the microphone and cracks, "Alright, this is our first gig. Let's hope it goes well."