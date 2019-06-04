The 2019 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience headliners are hard rockers Guns N’ Roses, rapper Post Malone and alternative rock veteran Beck.
They’re slated to join electronic dance music deejay Bassnectar, Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, indie rock band the National and dozens of other acts Oct. 25-27 at the City Park Festival Grounds for the 21st annual Voodoo Fest.
“Guns N’ Roses could be the biggest band to ever play Voodoo,” festival director Don Kelly said. “They’re hitting on all cylinders. They’re playing for two-and-a-half hours, big song after big song.”
An assortment of three-day general admission and VIP passes for the 2019 Voodoo go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
The 2019 Voodoo site will look much like it did last year. The festival’s four stages will be in the same spots on City Park’s Festival Grounds.
The carnival rides will return. So will a revamped haunted fright zone courtesy of the Mortuary. And the popular flush-vac toilets will once again populate the restroom areas.
New this year is an intensified sustainability initiative.
A new composting program will collect waste from the festival’s food vendors and backstage caterers. Vendors are being encouraged to use biodegradable plates and bowls. The festival will for the first time sell a reusable beverage cup good for slight discounts on refills.
“We’re going to do as much as we can to eliminate some of the waste that comes with a show this size,” Kelly said.
Voodoo often coincides with World Series games, which are broadcast on big screens at the festival’s Brew Dat beer tent. This year, Voodoo’s closing Sunday has a home Saints game, kicking off at noon, against the Arizona Cardinals. The festival’s on-site TV screens will be tuned in to the Saints, Kelly said.
Live Nation Entertainment is the festival’s majority owner. Voodoo is now produced by one of Live Nation's subsidiaries, C3 Presents, the Austin-based firm that produces the Austin City Limits festival and the various Lollapaloozas, among many other events.
Kelly now books Voodoo in conjunction with C3’s Amy Corbin and Brooke Wirth.
The idea, Kelly said, is to “look at last year and figure out what how we can make it better.”
Voodoo initially submitted an offer for Guns N Roses to play the 2018 festival, but the band was already committed to a slew of Asian shows around that time. This year, the scheduling worked out.
Guns N’ Rose last performed in New Orleans on July 31, 2016, as part of the Not In This Lifetime Tour. The tour reunited original vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan after decades of estrangement. Approximately 25,000 fans turned up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for that show.
Sets by the reunited Guns N' Roses have leaned heavily on “Appetite for Destruction,” the band’s landmark 1987 debut album. GNR has toured off and on in the three years years Rose reunited with Slash and McKagan. The band’s first shows of 2019 are a handful of fall festivals in the United States and Mexico, including two consecutive October weekends at Austin City Limits in Texas.
Childish Gambino, the rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover, was originally scheduled to headline the 2018 Voodoo’s Saturday. But on that Tuesday night, Kelly received word that Gambino would not be able to perform due to an injured foot.
Kelly and his team spent most of that night scrambling to find a replacement. The following afternoon, they announced Houston rapper Travis Scott as Gambino’s stand-in. “That was a hectic 20 hours,” Kelly said. “We didn’t sleep much that Tuesday night, but it worked out.”
Voodoo did not try to book Gambino again this year. “We moved on,” Kelly said. “We try to keep it fresh.”
That said, “I’d love to have him back some time in the future.”
Instead, the festival scored Post Malone, whose popularity has soared since he played a secondary Voodoo stage in 2017.
“The numbers he’s generating are ridiculous, as far as people interacting with him and listening to him,” Kelly said.
Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is coming off the biggest year of her career, capped off by a Grammy telecast performance and multiple wins.
“She’s is an artist I’ve wanted to have for years,” Kelly said. “To have her this year of all years, it’s perfect. She’s not an overnight success; she’s had an amazing career. But she has exploded over the past six months. It’s perfect timing. I’m excited as a fan.”
Beck, who is slated to release a new album this year, has been on Voodoo’s wish list for years. So, too, the National, the avant-rock band that has rarely performed in New Orleans.
“Year after year, I’ve had people ask me about them,” Kelly said. “They’re one that feels like we were overdue to get.”
Electronic dance music deejay Bassnectar last performed at Voodoo in 2013. “He's still one of the biggest in the business,” Kelly said.
Voodoo won’t reveal its day-to-day roster until late August or early September. But for several years, the festival has followed the same blueprint for headliners: The big rock act on Friday, the big rap/R&B act on Saturday, and the big indie/alternative rock on Sunday.
At the 2016 Voodoo, it was Tool on Friday, the Weeknd on Saturday and Arcade Fire on Sunday. In 2017, it was Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and then the Killers. Last year, it was Mumford & Sons, Travis Scott and Arctic Monkeys.
If the same strategy is employed his fall, Guns N’ Roses would be on Friday, Oct. 25, Post Malone on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Beck on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Kelly would not confirm that placement, but says that strategy has worked well. The idea, he said, “is trying to figure out when the most people who enjoy this artist will be able to come. The older an audience gets, the more demands they have on their time.”
The full roster of Voodoo 2019 performers released Tuesday:
Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, the National, Rezz, Zhu, Young the Giant, Interpol, Sheck Wes, Bring Me the Horizon, Big Gigantic, Clairo, Glitch Mob, Hippo Campus, Bishop Briggs, Snails, Big Wild, Denzel Curry, Moon Taxi, Hobo Johnson, Jai Wolf, Japanese Breakfast, Opiuo, Missio, Bea Miller, Peekaboo, Elohim, Danileigh, Still Woozy, Medasin, Temples, Pink Sweat$, Jade Cicada, K?D, Grandson, Shaed, Cray, Flamingosis, Whipped Cream, Ducky, Magic City Hippies, Ashe, Njomza, Ghost of Paul Revere, Phantoms, Memba, Brutus, Seretones, Duncan Fellows, Templo, Liily, Des Rocs, Mattiel, Willaris K., Iglooghost, Mobley, Sun Seeker, Maggie Lindemann, Hello Yello, Paz, Carmine P. Filthy, Nice Rack and Tristan Dufrene.