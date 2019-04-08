Is no one able to headline the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 2?

Fleetwood Mac has canceled the remaining dates on its spring tour because singer Stevie Nicks is suffering from the flu.

The cancellations include a May 2 headlining slot on the Jazz Fest's Acura Stage. The festival confirmed this latest cancellation Monday morning.

The news comes just four days after Fleetwood Mac was announced as the replacement for the Rolling Stones, who in turn cancelled so singer Mick Jagger could undergo a heart valve replacement.

Thus, two main stage headliners have dropped out of the May 2 line-up because of ailing singers.

So far, the festival has not announced who will now replace Fleetwood Mac.

A band representative released a statement to Rolling Stone that read in part, "As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery.

"Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, we are looking to move rescheduled cities (Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary) to October/November 2019. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Unfortunately the band will not be able to perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.”

Had Fleetwood Mac made it to the Fair Grounds, it would have been the band's second appearance in New Orleans in less than three months. The Mac headlined a sold-out Smoothie King Center on Feb. 16.

At Jazz Fest, Fleetwood Mac would have followed Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk on the Acura Stage, as the Rolling Stones would have. And just as Neville has a connection to the Rolling Stones -- he contributed to two Stones albums, and played in guitarist Keith Richards' band -- he also has a connection to Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac's touring percussionist, Taku Hirano, is Neville's cousin by marriage. Hirano is married to broadcaster Arthel Neville, the daughter of Ivan's uncle Art Neville.

The 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival opens on Thursday, April 25 at the Fair Grounds Race Course and runs through Sunday, May 5.