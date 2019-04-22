The first New Orleans Jazz Festival & Louisiana Heritage Fair kicked off with a parade on Thursday, April 23, 1970. Later that afternoon, the Eureka Brass Band led another parade. Then gospel music great Mahalia Jackson joined in. And others. In typical New Orleans fashion, parades at Jazz Fest have been participatory from the very beginning.

New Orleans’ social aid and pleasure clubs have an important history. The benevolent societies they sprang from were organized by African-Americans in New Orleans generations ago as a result of a lack of access to union membership, health benefits and more.

Parades: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule from WWOZ New Orleans on Vimeo.

Members paid dues, and these went toward paying medical, funeral and other emergency expenses for community members. As the racist laws of the past were lifted, clubs have continued as places where members turn for friends, community and celebration.

In many cases, their names tell the story of the group or the neighborhood they’re from: The Treme Sidewalk Steppers, C.T.C. Steppers, Money Wasters and Pigeon Town Steppers are just a few of the clubs active today.

Some, like Young Men Olympians, have been active clubs since the 1800s and have paraded at nearly every Jazz Fest.

Mardi Gras Indians have also paraded at the festival since the first fair. In 1970, the Black Eagles, Wild Magnolias and Golden Eagles paraded up Canal Street, along North Rampart and across Congo Square that warm afternoon. The Indians were still very much a backstreets-only culture at that time. Jazz Fest was the first event to bring them to a wider audience.

In 1990, the festival doubled the number of parades scheduled. This was a meaningful development for the clubs and Mardi Gras Indians because the money they make during the festival usually goes right back into the culture through their vibrant suits, parade fees to the city, and more.

More money going back into the parading communities means more parades and stronger traditions for the city. It also means more resources for the work that the clubs do throughout the year, including school supply giveaways and dances.

Parades are such an important part of Jazz Fest that by the end of the 1970s, the festival’s logo featured dancing paraders. That four-person parade spans all the decades of Jazz Fest, and can now be seen on flags, T-shirts and at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation events throughout the year.

In 2019, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell will feature more than 40 parades from 46 social aid and pleasure clubs and 33 Mardi Gras Indian tribes.

Jazz Fest can be a time for photos, but more so, it’s a time for participation. So if you see a parade rolling by, get behind it and start dancing!

The Jazz Fest at 50 series, celebrating the half-century anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, is a partnership between The New Orleans Advocate and WWOZ 90.7 FM.