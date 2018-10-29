The 20th anniversary Voodoo Music + Arts Experience wound down Sunday with what felt like the day after the big blowout. It had its moments, but the headliners weren’t as big, the audience was smaller, and many in attendance were likely worn out from the long weekend. As the night wore on, some were more interested in watching the Saints take on the Vikings via the two TVs in the craft beer tent.
Unlike Saturday headliner Travis Scott, 21 Savage makes due without the mechanized Auto-Tune vocal effect. At the Wisner Stage on Sunday, he wrapped in his natural voice, maintaining a deliberate, matter-of-fact cadence.
The subject matter was also all-natural. Born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 21 Savage was by a young age all too familiar with crime and violence. Those experiences and themes inform his raps.
A monster skull and 20-foot-tall, machete-wielding bad guy flanked the Wisner Stage during his set. Buttressed by his deejay/hypeman, Savage spun his tales over simple beats, letting the words make an impact. In “No Heart,” he asserted, “They say crack kills/my crack sells.” In “Close My Eyes,” he confessed, “I see dead bodies when I close my eyes.”
Over an ominous beat, he showcased “Rockstar,” his No. 1 collaboration with Post Malone (who appeared on the same stage at Voodoo in 2017). 21 Savage is in fact living like one.
Across the still-muddy site at the South Course Stage, Lettuce served up an airtight set of trumpet-power contemporary funk. Lettuce trumpeter and New Orleans resident Eric “Benny” Bloom set off sonic fireworks toward the end of a set in front of a big crowed for a secondary stage. As the other five musicians maintained a fat, churning groove, Bloom used effects to manipulate the sound of his charging horn during a long instrumental number that could have gone on indefinitely.
The influence of New Orleans funk legends the Meters was apparent at times, especially in Adam Smirnoff’s rhythm guitar work. The influence of the brassy Tower of Power was evident when Bloom and saxophonist Ryan Zoidis locked in. Having shared stages for a quarter century, monster bassist Erick Coomes and crackerjack drummer Adam Deitch are an airtight rhythm section.
Keyboardist Nigel Hall stepped out front to sing “Do It Like You Do.” He was a fun frontman and his vocals were a nice change of pace. But the band is so tight, instrumentals are more than sufficient.
Arctic Monkeys, for me at least, are a band easier to respect than love. The crisp, robust sound of their indie rock is more impressive than many of their songs.
Hailing from Sheffield, singer Alex Turner is a proper British rock star. At Voodoo, he cut a sharp figure in zip-up ankle boots, jeans, sunglasses and a white longsleeve shirt unbuttoned more than enough to reveal the bandanna tied around his neck. He sometimes accentuated the look with a leather biker jacket, enhancing the ‘50s rebel rocker.
He crammed copious amounts of words into his lyrics. With his voice sometimes drenched in reverb, the effect was compelling. The musicianship was sharp, especially in the guitars.
Returning to Voodoo for the first time since 2014, he and his bandmates were raring to go for their last show of the year; they kicked off a minute ahead of their scheduled 7:30 start time.
But unlike, say, last year’s Sunday night Voodoo closer the Killers, Arctic Monkeys don’t put a premium on easily digestible melodies, singalong choruses and surging anthems. Much of the Monkeys set, while technically impressive, didn’t inspire movement.
Case in point: “Star Treatment,” the first song in the encore. It could pass for a ballad from a James Dean film; the heavy reverb on Turner’s voice amplified the effect. It was cool, but too cool.
The final “R U Mine?,” by contrast, rocked with an undulating rhythm all its own. It was a strong, stylish finish to Voodoo 2018.