Remember Bruce Springsteen's tear-jerking and triumphant set at the first New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival after Hurricane Katrina? He certainly does.

During a surprise appearance at the Asbury Park Music + Film Festival last weekend, Springsteen said he'd like to see his 2006 Jazz Fest show with the Seeger Sessions Band released on video.

His rendition of "My City of Ruins" that day at the Fair Grounds “is one of my top five live performance experiences ever,” he said following an April 27 screening of rare E Street Band footage at Asbury Park's Paramount Theatre, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“Rock & roll is best when there are high stakes on the table. That’s when something much larger than yourself can occur. It’s music that’s meant to push up against things. Whether it be against troubles and hard times, it’s lovely and fortuitous to be able to" perform that service.

When, how or even if a video of his Jazz Fest show will come out is not clear. His publicist said in an email that she doesn't "have any news to share" on such a release.

And it seems unlikely that his team would want another project to compete with the impending June 14 release of "Western Stars," his first new album in five years and his 19th studio album overall. In a press release, Springsteen describes "Western Stars" as a “return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record."

An audio recording of his April 30, 2006 performance at the Fair Grounds with his then-brand-new Seeger Sessions Band has been available for purchase since late 2017.

For many New Orleanians, that Springsteen show was a watershed event, an emotional meeting of music and moment.

The Boss himself had a similar reaction. He devoted four pages of his 2016 autobiography “Born to Run" to his 2006 Jazz Fest experience. He wrote, "There was one show in America that stood out as not only one of the finest but one of the most meaningful of my work life: New Orleans."

The stakes were high that day for both Springsteen and the city. Not only was this the first Jazz Fest following Hurricane Katrina – with much of the city still in tatters, and much of the populace still raw and shell-shocked – but it was also the first public performance of the Seeger Sessions Band, which Springsteen first assembled to record songs by folk legend Pete Seeger.

"I finally had a band that I felt would contextually fit Jazz Fest," he writes. "I understood the great symbolism the festival would have to New Orleans that year and I wanted to make sure we honored it."

He goes on to describe how he researched "When the Saints Go Marching In" and turned it into a "meditation" informed by the song's lesser-known lyrics: "It was a quiet hymn, the way we presented it, but it was our thanks and our prayer for the city that had birthed blues, jazz, rock 'n' roll and so much of the most epic American culture."

He recounts arriving at the Fair Grounds at 8:30 a.m. for a sound check before the festival opened. U2 guitarist The Edge, an old friend, was there bright and early, as well, watching from the side of the Acura Stage as the Seeger Sessions Band rehearsed.

The Acura Stage, Springsteen recounted, was "acoustically dead; there was very little ambient sound." For the musicians onstage, "this can make things sound flat and unexciting."

Allen Toussaint, whom Springsteen calls "New Orleans's spiritual godfather," preceded him at the festival that afternoon: "That's a hell of an opening act and tough to follow."

Springsteen and company arrived onstage to what he describes as "not tumultuous, but welcoming" applause. He "immediately sensed the crowd was not going to be easy," so he and his bandmates "went to work."

He made sure to clearly enunciate the lyrics of the old Blind Alfred Reed folk song "How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live," to which he'd added lines that mocked President George W. Bush's lackluster response to Katrina's devastation. "My City of Ruins," a song he originally wrote about Asbury Park, New Jersey, sealed the deal with the crowd. "That's what it took," he writes. "A mutual acknowledgment of pain and hard times."

After winding down with the prayerful "When the Saints Go Marching In," he "watched white handkerchiefs flutter from a thousand hands in the last rays of the sun. There were some tears both on and off the stage."

He concludes, "I've played, many, many, many shows, but few like this one. ...You cannot book, manufacture or contrive these dates. It's a matter of moment, place, need, and a desire to serve in your own small way the events of the day. There, in New Orleans, there was a real job to do."