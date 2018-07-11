Standing on the floor of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday night, Ed Lewis took a moment to ponder the 2018 Essence Festival’s success.
His perspective is more personal than most. He co-founded Essence magazine in 1970. Twenty-five years later, he and legendary festival impresario George Wein launched the Essence Festival.
Though Lewis sold his stake in the magazine and is no longer officially involved in the festival, it is still near and dear to him. And he very much liked what he saw and heard last weekend.
“There is something in the air, something happening,” he said before Queen Latifah’s performance. “The word is going out that this is the place to be.”
That was true this year more than ever. For the first time in its 24-year history, Essence sold out all three nights of concerts in the Superdome.
With a nightly capacity of approximately 46,000, that adds up to nearly 140,000 total concert attendees.
Many thousands more showed up at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for the free, daytime Essence empowerment experience’s increasingly elaborate product presentations and panel discussions (news anchor Lester Holt interviews rapper Meek Mill! Bobby Brown plugs his new bio-pic!).
Essence announced an overall attendance figure of 510,000 for its daytime and nighttime events. To reach that number, more than 100,000 people would have had to populate the Convention Center every day. While that estimate seems overly generous, anyone who was stuck in gridlock traffic or waited in long lines at the Convention Center can attest that attendance was up.
And the impressive numbers for the Superdome concerts are indisputable.
The difference between last year and this year was obvious. In 2017, Essence’s opening night attendance was around 20,000. Vast swaths of Superdome seats were empty.
On opening night this year — and for the next two nights — the Dome was packed from floor to ceiling.
Historically, Essence attendance usually drops off on Sunday, as many visitors travel back home in order to be at work on Monday.
But there was no such drop-off this year. On Sunday, electronic message boards outside the Superdome announced, “Tonight’s concert is sold out.”
Scheduling Janet Jackson, this year’s biggest name, as the Sunday night headliner likely helped hold the crowd.
But something larger was at work: the “Girls Trip” factor.
The raunchy comedy, released last summer, starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish as four college friends who reunite for a pilgrimage to the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Footage was shot on location in the Superdome during the 2016 Essence; the festival served as the backdrop for the entire film. The movie’s producer, Will Packer, was already intimately familiar with Essence: he met his wife during the 2009 festival and proposed to her onstage four years later.
“Girls Trip” turned out to be a two-hour commercial for Essence. As a result, advance ticket sales for this year were stronger than usual even before the talent roster was announced. Many women, it seems, wanted to make a “Girls Trip” of their own to Essence.
Ed Lewis recognized the “Girls Trip” effect. So did Essence entertainment director Cori Murray, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and anybody else who was paying attention.
What made “Girls Trip” especially beneficial to the future of Essence was that it promoted the festival as a destination in and of itself, regardless of who is performing.
With the possible exception of Janet Jackson — and even she is not the commercial force she once was — this year’s roster lacked a must-see superstar. And indeed, there were no jaw-dropping performances on the main stage akin to Beyoncé in 2007 or Kanye West in 2011.
But everything I saw was consistently good. And though many of the names were the same, the festival’s producers found ways to present them in new ways.
Pairing the fabulous Jill Scott and the trippy Erykah Badu — both familiar faces at Essence — for the first time with the ace musicians of the Roots made for a completely fresh presentation.
Allotting Missy Elliott and Salt-N-Pepa 10 minute segments within Queen Latifah’s “Ladies First” revue forced them to focus on their very best material. As a result, their all-killer, no-filler showcases were energetic and entertaining, far better than full shows of their own.
Similarly, Teddy Riley rounded up an assortment of New Jack Swing-era veterans, none of whom merited a main stage slot on their own. But pooling their talents in a fast-paced review capped off by the crowd-pleasing Keith Sweat made for a strong main stage show.
Even Snoop Dogg’s unexpected gospel detour was a hoot, thanks to the talents of the credible gospel stars he spotlighted. And the diversity of lesser-known acts on the superlounge stages, including New Orleans’ own “bounce” queen Big Freedia, injected a welcome mix of musical diversity.
Ahead of next year’s 25th-anniversary Essence, the festival’s producers may have perfected a winning formula for packaging talent into a compelling show.
And thanks to “Girls Trip,” they’ll likely have plenty of people who want to see it.