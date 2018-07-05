When rapper and actress Queen Latifah shot scenes for the hit movie comedy “Girls Trip” during the 2016 Essence Festival, many seats in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome were empty.

When she returns to Essence on Saturday as a performer, just about every seat will be filled.

After two consecutive years of disappointing attendance, Essence has rebounded in a big way. Ticket sales for the festival’s 24th edition, which takes over the Superdome from Friday through Sunday, have surpassed sales for any Essence since Hurricane Katrina.

And “Girls Trip” is getting much of the credit.

Released by Universal Pictures in 2017, “Girls Trip” follows four college friends, including Latifah’s character, Sasha, on a pilgrimage to New Orleans for Essence.

The R-rated comedy, which also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, rang up more than $100 million at the box office domestically. According to Forbes, it was the first movie produced and written by, and starring, African-Americans to surpass that threshold.

It also served as a two-hour, big-screen commercial for Essence.

This weekend’s Essence talent roster includes Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu and Xscape, all of whom have performed at previous editions of the festival. But 2018 tickets were selling briskly even before the performers were announced.

Some other factor drove those early sales.

“Who are we kidding?” Essence entertainment director Cori Murray said recently. “It had to be about ‘Girls Trip.’ ”

Changing tastes

The publishers of Essence magazine staged the first Essence Festival at the Superdome in 1995 to celebrate the publication’s 25th anniversary. Nighttime concerts in the Superdome are augmented by free daytime "empowerment experiences" — seminars, panel discussions, product displays, performances — at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The success of that first year solidified Essence as an annual event in New Orleans every subsequent year except 2006, when it moved to Houston while the Superdome underwent post-Katrina repairs.

Early in its history, Essence Fest benefited from a built-in audience that returned year after year for such old-school R&B headliners as Luther Vandross, the O'Jays, Patti LaBelle, Earth Wind & Fire, the Isley Brothers and regular closing act Frankie Beverly & Maze.

After Essence magazine was sold, a new regime took over the festival. In an effort to attract a younger audience, the old-school acts, including Maze, were phased out in favor of more contemporary artists.

But younger audiences have proven to be fickle. Attendance has suffered in years without a superstar along the lines of Beyoncé or Prince.

This year’s “superstar” is Will Packer, the producer of “Girls Trip.”

Packer’s credits include more than two dozen films with predominantly African-American casts. Prior to “Girls Trip,” his biggest hits were the 2012 romantic comedy “Think Like a Man,” which was based on a book by comedian and radio/TV host Steve Harvey, and the 2014 buddy-cop flick “Ride Along,” starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. Packer was also an executive producer of “Straight Outta Compton,” the hit 2015 bio-pic about rap group N.W.A.

While in New Orleans for the 2009 Essence Festival, Packer met Heather Hayslett on a boat ride.

“She was on a girls' trip,” he recalled at a red-carpet event in Atlanta in 2017. “She was out there actin’ a fool and going crazy. I saved her from a life of debauchery.”

During the 2013 Essence, Packer got up on the main stage between performances by Jill Scott and Maxwell, dropped to a knee, whipped out a massive diamond ring and proposed to a teary Hayslett in front of several thousand witnesses.

“She said yes, y'all!” he gleefully reported from the stage.

The couple married in 2015. The next year, Packer returned to Essence with the cast of “Girls Trip” and director Malcolm D. Lee to shoot on location throughout New Orleans and inside the Superdome during actual performances.

Essence “gave me an opportunity to really see firsthand how women, especially black women, go to that festival and feel free to be themselves,” Packer said in 2017.

“They’re not worried about anybody else’s notions of what they should be and how they should be acting. They’re doing whatever they want. That’s extremely empowering. We wanted to make a movie that encapsulated that. And I think we did it.”

The Essence philosophy

In the film, motivational author Ryan Pierce, played by Regina Hall, is booked as the “keynote speaker” at a daytime Essence empowerment seminar. She invites the other three members of her collegiate “Flossy Posse” to join her in New Orleans.

At one point, Hall’s character explains to her white manager that, for Essence weekend, “black woman of all sizes, shades, from all different socio-economic backgrounds, are descending on the Crescent City to celebrate black womanhood in all its glorious forms.”

Essence officials couldn’t have written a line that better encapsulates the festival’s philosophy.

“Essence Fest is something really close” to Packer, Cori Murray said. “He found a way to pay homage to it in a really fantastic and funny way.”

In the movie, Latifah’s character, Sasha, purveyor of a struggling gossip website, acknowledged another element of the party weekend: “Nine months from now there’s gonna be a lot of babies named Essence.”

To that end, “Girls Trip” earned its R rating with raunchy scenes and dialogue reminiscent of "The Hangover" and "Bridesmaids." The loose-cannon character Dina, played by breakout star Tiffany Haddish, unleashes a steady stream of sex talk. The divorced Lisa, played by Jada Pinkett Smith, attempts an innovative use of a grapefruit, based on an especially graphic demonstration by Dina.

While suspended on a zip line above Bourbon Street — an attraction that, thus far, has not materialized in real life — an intoxicated Lisa and Dina hose the crowd below with a bodily fluid. The women hallucinate after sipping absinthe; Latifah’s Sasha makes out with a lamp.

Familiar New Orleans locales abound. The ladies engage Ryan’s romantic rival in a dance-off and brawl at the Maison on Frenchmen Street. They attend a Ne-Yo performance at the House of Blues. They sip fluorescent green hand grenade drinks outside the Tropical Isle, dance to a brass band on Bourbon Street, and gush over the Monteleone’s Carousel Bar until Dina gets them tossed out.

Essence sets the plot in motion and frames the entire film; the festival is often front and center onscreen. The movie features footage of New Edition, Maxwell, Common, Mariah Carey and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds performing at the 2016 festival.

Rap impresario Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pulls Haddish’s Dina onstage to dance. The moment was largely improvised, as Haddish, in a short dress and heels, climbed over an equipment case rather than use the nearby stage staircase.

“We couldn’t have scripted that any better,” Packer told People magazine. “We had asked (Combs) to give us a moment. We didn’t know what he was going to do. We didn’t know how it was going to go. My man Diddy did not let us down.”

The plot resolves during Ryan’s speech at the empowerment seminar. Her message — about women finding their own strength and purpose — speaks directly to what Essence is about.

Packer and Lee “did a great job of really capturing the Essence Festival onscreen, the friendships that are strengthened when you come down here with your girls, and the fun you can have,” Murray said. “But also the heart of the festival, the empowerment experiences, was brought to light in a really beautiful way.”

'A real music lover'

Latifah was a main stage emcee at the very first Essence in 1995, along with Sinbad and Bill Cosby. After shooting “Girls Trip” at Essence in 2016, she returned in 2017 to promote the movie and enjoy herself.

“I saw her running to catch Solange last year,” Murray said. “She’s a real music lover. I think she wanted to get back and be a part of that (Essence) vibe and get back to her roots. It’s a big deal that she’s” performing this weekend.

Despite the obvious connection to the movie, Murray said Latifah wasn’t booked because of the film.

“I don’t know that we did that intentionally,” Murray said. “I think she just wanted to perform. It makes total sense, but I think it’s just coincidence.”

Regardless, Latifah’s presence will make this year’s Essence feel even more like a victory lap for the “Girls Trip” team.

“There’s nothing like the Essence Festival; there’s no city like New Orleans,” Lee told People. “I wanted to bring all that to the big screen. And I’m so glad we did, because as a result of it, we got something great.”

So did the festival.

The capacity of the Superdome for Essence is approximately 45,000. Only 20,000 or so fans showed up on the opening night of the 2017 festival. The loge and terrace balconies were mostly empty, as were back rows on the floor and sections of the plaza-level bleachers.

It will be a much different scene this weekend, Superdome general manager Alan Freeman said.

“We have limited tickets remaining and expect all three nights to sell out,” Freeman said. “Something has sure jump-started ticket sales this year. If it’s due to ‘Girls Trip,’ I hope they produce a sequel.”

Essence officials likely wouldn’t object to a sequel, either.

“We can’t thank ‘Girls Trip’ enough,” Murray said, “for highlighting what we’ve been doing for years.”