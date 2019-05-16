Producers of the 2019 Essence Festival announced early Thursday that Michelle Obama will take part in this year's festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The former First Lady is slated to sit for an interview at the Superdome on Saturday, July 6, the same night that Mary J. Blige headlines the main stage. She'll likely discuss some of the themes addressed in her 2018 best-seller, "Becoming."
“We are indescribably thrilled and honored to have ‘Forever First Lady’ Michelle Obama as a part of our 25th Anniversary Essence Festival, which will mark our most exciting and extensive programming to date,” Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications, said in a statement.
“As inspiring and aspirational as it is relatable, Mrs. Obama’s story – told on her own terms – is a remarkable example and celebration of everyday Black women who accomplish extraordinary things, who confront challenges with courage and truth, and who remind us that all things are possible when we support one another. Over 25 years, the Festival has done just that – becoming a cultural home for millions of Black women to honor, celebrate and engage each other in service and sisterhood, laughter and love, and empowerment and community.”
This will be Obama's first-ever appearance at Essence.
Tickets for the 2019 Essence Festival are on sale now.