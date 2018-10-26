The Beatles got patted down at the main entrance to the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park on Friday afternoon. But costumed in the band's brilliantly colored satin uniforms from the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” era, the four festival-goers — who gave their names as John, Paul, George and Ringo — were unconcerned.
“We took all the drugs in the ’60s,” cracked “Ringo,” in pink satin.
How did they select their costumes?
“It’s an old city,” explained “John,” in green. “So we decided to be an old band.”
The bands onstage for the 20th anniversary Voodoo Fest’s opening day tended to be of far more recent vintage than the Beatles. But the biggest concern for many attendees was not the music but the mud.
Even though skies were bright and clear on Friday, the previous day’s heavy rain had left much of City Park’s Festival Grounds a muddy bog.
At 3:30 p.m., groundskeepers were still piling and raking dry dirt atop the slop that greeted attendees just inside the festival’s new West Gate along Henry Thomas Drive. But there was not nearly enough dirt and mulch to soak up all the slush throughout the site.
The festival’s signature Voodoo logo stood like a steel Stonehenge in a muddy expanse.
That the festival’s food booths were positioned along paved bike trails enabled attendees to at least order on solid ground. But they then had to gingerly navigate the swampy mess around nearby picnic tables.
A young woman in sandals and a sheer lace leotard skipped through the slush. “It’s fine!” she chirped. “No big deal!”
It was clearly a festival day more suited for shrimp boots than sandals.
Revelers at Le Plur, the festival’s popular electronic dance music stage, didn’t seem to mind. A woman wearing only black boots, sliced-up black yoga pants and pasties merrily hula-hooped. Onstage, GG Magree, in platinum ponytails and a flouncy pink dress, kept the crowd moving with thumping club music. “You guys ready to rave right now?” she screamed, as the crowd roared in the affirmative.
Nearby, New Belgian Brewing sponsored a voodoo-themed amusement area designed by Texas artist Dennis McNett. His artwork, McNett noted, is well-suited to a festival named Voodoo. “I use lots of skulls, and lots of patterns that you would see on Mexico’s Day of the Dead,” he said.
At his trailer, festival-goers could spin the “wheel of misfortune,” consult with a fortune teller, or huddle with a healer called a “curandero” who, McNett asserted, “cleans bad mojo.”
But not, alas, mud.
Just outside the front gate, staffer Tracy Tojo said she hadn’t received any strange queries yet. “Nothing is weird here,” she said.
The addition of the West Gate entrance seemed to have alleviated delays at the front gate. Still, arrivals tended to congregate in the same few security lines, while other lines remained empty.
“That’s our job,” to steer them, Tojo said. She would, however, prefer if fest-goers read the posted signs. “That would save a lot of time.”
Costumes on Friday ran the gamut. They included many variations on a hippie theme. “Jesus” was in attendance with his date, the devil. A reasonable facsimile of Slash, the top-hatted guitarist from Guns ‘N’ Roses, roamed the grounds sans guns and roses.
For the New Orleans rock band the Revivalists' encore at the Altar Stage, a cover of the Beastie Boys' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)," singer David Shaw donned the Beasties' signature track suit and gold chain.
One group in striped white and red shirts and knit caps mimicked the titular character of the "Where’s Waldo?" books.
Come Saturday, some fest-goers will inevitably be asking, “Where’s Childish Gambino?”
On Wednesday, the festival’s producers announced that the hugely popular rapper, who was to be the Saturday night main stage headliner, had canceled due to a lingering foot injury. Voodoo held off on announcing his cancellation until a replacement, fellow rapper Travis Scott, was booked.
Third Eye Blind showed up as scheduled at the main stage on Friday. The bright afternoon sun bore down on the members of the 1990s alternative rock band as they bashed away, dressed entirely in black.
Frontman Stephan Jenkins is well acquainted with weather-related challenges at Voodoo. The band’s scheduled performance at the 2015 festival was scrapped, along with the entire third day, after heavy rains created mini-lakes across the festival grounds.
Prior to Friday, then, Jenkins and company had not performed at Voodoo since its first year, in 1999, when the festival was a one-day event inside Tad Gormley Stadium.
In the long absence, Jenkins apparently forgot the hazards of hanging out in New Orleans.
“Last night I went out in the Quarter and had a really, really fine time, and lost my voice,” he announced from the stage. He requested the audience, thousands strong, to make the next song, the hit “Jumper,” a “basement sing-along.”
He seemed grateful for the support. “We’re overwhelmed with joy,” Jenkins said later. “Much gratitude.”
As the afternoon wore on, shoe casualties mounted. Long lines formed outside muddy bathroom stalls. Navigating the site’s bogs after dark would be even more of challenge — especially for the Three Blind Mice.
“It’s real dangerous for us,” joked one of the mice, Spenser LaBay, a wildlife biologist from San Francisco on his first visit to Voodoo. “We’ve got to stick together and watch each other’s backs.”
The last-minute cancellation of Childish Gambino also weighed heavily on the minds of LaBay and his fellow mice.
“We’re pretty upset,” he said. “But Travis Scott is good, too.”
The 2018 Voodoo Fest continues through Sunday.