The 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival's full lineup will be released at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The highly anticipated roster for the expanded, 50th anniversary Jazz Fest was originally slated to be released in December. But the festival's producers pushed back the big reveal to January, the usual month for the release in recent years.
The previously announced addition of Thursday to the festival's first weekend has fueled speculation that this year's second Thursday will be a very different day in celebration of the festival's 50th anniversary.
In addition to the performers, information about ticket prices and sales will be released on Tuesday.
The festival dates for its 2019 event are Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28 and May 2-5.
Follow along for live updates from the lineup press conference.
