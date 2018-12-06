The 2019 Buku Music + Art Project will present Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates and Dog Blood, an electronic dance music collaboration between Skrillex and Boyz Noize, among dozens more.
Buku 2019 is scheduled for March 22-23 at Mardi Gras World.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Various general admission and VIP ticketing options are available, starting at $185 plus fees for a two-day general admission pass.
Go to www.thebukuproject.com for more information.
The 2018 Buku sold out its allotment of 17,500 tickets each day. Attendees must be 17 or older.
The festival's line-up is, as usual, heavy on underground hip-hop and electronic dance music deejays. In a press release, Buku is described as sitting "at the crosshairs of underground warehouse party and major urban music festival by fusing a progressive and diverse musical lineup with live street art, one-of-a-kind industrial art installations, local food vendors, and dozens of surprise 'pop-up' performances.
Dream-pop singer Lana Del Rey has so far announced no other dates for 2019 other than Buku.
Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates will be making his first New Orleans appearance since 2016; he was forced to cancel a scheduled show at the 2016 Voodoo Experience due to what that festival's organizers described as "an unforeseen incarceration" (Gates was sent off to jail in Florida after being convicted of kicking a female fan at a show).
Buku is produced by Winter Circle Productions, the boutique concert and festival production and promotion company that was founded in New Orleans in 2009 and absorbed by AEG Presents in 2015.
A number of additional Buku artists will be announced. The roster so far includes:
Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Dog Blood (Skrillex and Boys Noize), Excision, Kevin Gates, GRiZ, RL Grime, Louis The Child, Ella Mai, $UICIDEBOY$, NGHTMRE back-to-back with Slander, Playboi Carti, Dashboard Confessional, Claude VonStroke, Fisher, Gunna, Mayday Parade, Toro Y Moi, Death Grips, The Black Madonna, Getter: Visceral, Ekali, Yaeji, Denzel Curry, J.I.D, G Jones, Liquid Stranger, TOKiMONSTA, Peekaboo, Papadosio, EARTHGANG, 1788-L, Oliver Tree, We Came As Romans, From First To Last DJ Set (Matt + Travis), Doja Cat, Rico Nasty, Roy Blair, Whipped Cream, Kidswaste, Dounia, Mersiv, sfam
VIP-Only Lineup:
CharlesTheFirst, Dabin, Duskus, Jantsen, Kittens, Noizu, Xie, AF THE NAYSAYER
New Orleans Artist + Showcase Lineup:
bàwldy back-to-back with Boarcrok, Dohm Collective, Freewater, James Seville, Klutch, Lil Jodeci, Lleauna, Malik Ninety Five, Thou, TRAX ONLY, Tristan Dufrene, the Trombone Shorty Academy, Unicorn Fukr, Upbeat Academy