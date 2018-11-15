Shell has renewed its title sponsorship of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival through 2024.

The oil and gas company first signed on as title sponsor in 2006 for the first Jazz Fest after Hurricane Katrina. Officially, the festival became the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell.

Without Shell’s support, Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis has said, the 2006 festival might have been canceled, or at least downsized more significantly than it was.

In the ensuing years, Shell’s contribution – financial terms are not disclosed – has helped prop up the festival’s bottom line in an era of spiraling costs for talent, insurance, security and other expenses.

Shell has signed several extensions of its Jazz Fest sponsorship since the initial term, including a four-year extension in 2011 and another in 2015.

Jazz Fest announced recently that it had added Thursday, April 25, to the first weekend of the 2019 festival as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

News that WWOZ Brass Passes, which normally guarantee the buyer entrance every day of Jazz Fest, would not be valid on the second Thursday, May 2, has fueled speculation that the festival will present a special day of anniversary-related programming. The rumored headliner is the Rolling Stones.

Jazz Fest will announcement its talent roster and additional ticketing information in December.

