As he arrived at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s Acura Stage on Saturday, Dave Matthews offered his assessment of the situation: “What a beautiful day in the neighborhood!”
It wasn’t so beautiful Saturday morning. For the second time this year, storms forced the festival to delay its opening by 90 minutes. Most acts in the first and second slots of Saturday’s performance schedule were cancelled.
But once the gates opened and, eventually, the sun came out, it turned into a banner day at the Fair Grounds. Big crowds watched Matthews at Acura, Pitbull at the Congo Square Stage and Diana Ross at Gentilly.
What felt like the biggest Gentilly Stage crowd of the year engaged in a Diana Ross love-fest. With many people parked on the slushy track, the ever-glamorous Ross rewarded them with a tour across her half-century career – and the day’s most fabulous wardrobe.
Taking advantage of a changing tent tucked away at the side of the stage, Ross trotted out multiple outfits more suited for the Grammy Awards than the Fair Grounds. Late in her show, she emerged in a silver sequined gown accented by a long, white coat made of what appeared to be ostrich feathers for “Why Do Fools Fall In Love.”
Wondrous wardrobe aside, Ross, her band and backing vocalists served up a Supremes medley, disco-era classics and “Ease on Down the Road” from “The Wiz.” She climbed “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” with aplomb. An epic “I Will Survive” was received rapturously by the cross-generational crowd. Ross and her band finished the song and left the stage, only to return – with Ross in a new, more casual outfit – for a few more bars of the same song.
At the Congo Square Stage, Pitbull cashed in a rain check that has lingered since 2017, when storms prevented his private plane from landing in New Orleans in time for his Jazz Fest show. He’d previously presided over a mass dance party at Congo Square in 2015, and did so again on Saturday.
In his white tuxedo jacket, black shirt, shaved head and shades, he came across as the young, hipster Miami edition of Hugh Hefner. He grinned lasciviously at his six scantily clad dancers during "Hotel Room." They moved in a more choreographed, but only slightly less risqué, manner than Big Freedia’s dancers earlier on the same stage.
Pitbull has a reputation as being a hands-on guy both on and offstage. When one of the pods that fired off smoke geysers throughout the set wouldn’t shut off, he didn’t wait for the stage crew: “Let me see if I can figure this out right quick.” He did.
The Dave Matthews Band, a multi-year Jazz Fest veteran, seems to attract bad weather. During the 2013 Jazz Fest, the DMB and its fans got dumped on at the Fair Grounds in what turned out to be an especially intense, and memorable, set.
On April 26, stormy weather canceled the first day of Pharrell Williams’ inaugural Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia, including a performance by the Dave Matthews Band.
Fortunately, Saturday morning’s rain resulted in mud, but not day-long misery.
Matthews opened with a double-shot of hits: “What Would You Say,” extended with multiple solos, which segued into “Too Much,” which benefited from a cushion of church organ.
“I remember when this festival started,” Matthews joked. “I was two years old. I was right over there.”
Matthews has always been generous about sharing his stage, and the first 45 minutes of his set Saturday was no exception. “Sacred steel” guitarist Robert Randolph, equipped with a mobile lap steel contraption, engaged in a blistering set of upper-register soloing during “Louisiana Bayou.” And the Preservation Hall Jazz Band jazzed up “That Girl Is You.”
Earlier in the day at the Lagniappe Stage, pianist, vocalist and personality Judith Owen sparkled in all three roles.
She premiered “Second-Hand Sex-Bot,” a song from her forthcoming album that was inspired by a real-life Florida man’s elaborate, used sex robot. The song was a hoot, especially with cellist Helen Gillet providing classy counterpoint.
Owen sang the Beatles’ “Blackbird” straight. David Torkanowsky then took over at the piano, allowing Owen “to prove that I actually have legs and can stand.” Backed by Torkanowsky and bassist James Singleton – wearing white shrimp boots – she swung out on Nellie Lutcher’s “Fine Brown Frame.”
A few lines into “Cry Me a River,” she halted the song: “Bollocks! It’s too fast.” Torkanowsky restarted with a slower tempo. “That’s better,” Owen cracked. “That sounds like heroin.”
She caressed the lyric, her phrasing and pitch more than up to the task of showcasing the classic song’s strengths.
“Can I come back (to Jazz Fest) and just do a jazz set?” she asked.
Owen, who lives part-time in New Orleans with husband Harry Shearer, credited the city for helping this “uptight white Welsh woman relax.”
She teased out a jazzier arrangement of “Play That Funky Music, White Boy” – replacing “boy” with “girl” – in tribute to the city.
Speaking of the weather, she said, “I could never have imagined this morning that it would turn out so great.”
Happily for Jazz Fest, it did.