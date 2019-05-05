Motown Records legend Diana Ross presided over a rapturously received set for thousands of fans Saturday at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. She subsequently departed the Fair Grounds in a long black limousine with a police escort.

But in a serious of early-morning Sunday tweets, the 75-year-old Ross claimed she received far less regal treatment from Transportation Security Administration agents at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

"OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like s---," she tweeted around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

+13 Early storms gave way to the Dave Matthews Band, Pitbull and Diana Ross at Jazz Fest As he arrived at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s Acura Stage on Saturday, Dave Matthews offered his assessment of the situation: …

She continued, "Let me be clear, not the people or Delta but TSA was over the top!! Makes me want to cry!!!"

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

She went on to explain that she felt "violated" by what she described as an overly intimate and aggressive pat-down by a female TSA agent at an airport security checkpoint.

"It's not what was done but how. I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it her job). WOW!! Really mixed emotions. I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now."

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Ross apparently flew out of New Orleans via Delta early Sunday morning.

Can't see video below? Click here.

A TSA agent told Nola.com on Sunday that Ross' tweets would be reviewed and a response would be issued.

Erin Burns, director of communications of the New Orleans Aviation Board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At Jazz Fest, Ross showcased songs from throughout her half-century career. She changed her wardrobe several times during the show, cycling through a variety of gowns, shoes and coats.

She enjoyed her Jazz Fest experience, if not her airport experience. At 10:33 p.m. Saturday, three-and-a-half hours after her show concluded, she tweeted, "I love New Orleans it was an incredible night at the jazz fest."