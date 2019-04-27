“It’s our time for one last gig with Darryl,” said Kerry “Fatman” Hunter, as he grabbed his sticks, clipped his snare drum onto his neckstrap and tucked a small photo of the late Tornado Brass Band leader Darryl Adams into his hat.
“It’s like a piece of the puzzle’s not here,” Hunter said of Adams, nicknamed "Little Jazz," who died in December at 61. “And a lot of people are unbalanced in life without him. So we’re going to play a dirge for him. And we’re going to focus on the memories we have of our lifetime together.”
Hunter and other members of the Tornado Brass Band were gathered backstage at the Jazz and Heritage Stage Saturday, preparing to parade through the Fair Grounds during Jazz Fest — their first fest without Adams.
Early this year, band members got a call from trumpeter Will Smith, who told them that Adams, whom they’d just buried, had hired them for one last gig.
They’d all worked many gigs for Adams, who was renowned for his musicianship, his generosity and his meticulous attention to contracts and paperwork, in a way that is unusual for brass-band musicians and other artists. True to form, Adams had completed all of his paperwork for this year’s Jazz & Heritage Festival, booking the band for one last — though posthumous — gig with him.
“Darryl is like the best friend you could make in your life. He was a great teacher, a great motivator, a father figure if you needed it. Plus, he had technical skills: he could solo in all 12 keys. He was one of the innovators,” said sousaphonist Jeffrey Hills, 43, who was a teenager when he first played with Adams.
Nearly every musician in Saturday’s Jazz Fest procession had played with Adams for decades. Hunter, now 38, was 13 when he played his first gig with Adams. When Smith, now 57, was 12, his older sister Dodie Smith-Simmons brought him to a parade to play his first gig, with Danny Barker's Fairview Baptist Church Brass Band. “And Darryl was in that band,” Smith said. “So I’ve known him for my whole musical career.”
Drummer A.J. Mallory, too, saw Adams as a torchbearer. “He was eager to preserve the culture by any means,” Mallory said.
Adams, one of the original members of the Fairview band, also played with other key New Orleans groups that came out of Fairview, including Tuba Fats and the Chosen Few and the Hurricane Brass Band, started by trumpeter Leroy Jones. When Adams started his own ensemble, he played off Jones’ band name. “If Leroy is a hurricane, I’ll be a tornado,” he told trombonist Eddieboh “Chops” Paris.
Through the Tornado band, Adams wrote and introduced the tunes “Blackbird Special” and “Tornado,” which mixed blues, funk and jazz and are still widely played.
Adams also played with the renowned Olympia Brass Band, under Harold “Duke” Dejan, also a saxophonist. “Darryl was like Harold Dejan squared,” Smith said. “He took that traditional sound and infused it with James Brown licks and Parliament Funkadelic.”
In the brass-band tradition, where the trumpet usually plays the melody, Dejan defied convention and played the melody line with his sax. Adams did the same.
“He played the role of the trumpet; I sometimes referred to him as the trumpet-phone,” said Smith.
In an interview last year for the segment “This is New Orleans” on WWOZ-FM, Adams said that his brass-band parade days were largely over, since his legs couldn’t handle four-hour second-lines anymore. “My joy right now is just playing at Preservation Hall. That’s my spot. That’s where I love to be. I’ve had a chance to go all around the world with this stuff. Been there, done that. But there’s nothing like being able to go home and get into your own bed.”
As the Jazz Fest parade began on Saturday afternoon, a few of the musicians said Adams’ absence was palpable. “It’s like I can still feel him with us, hear his big old fat sound,” Hills said.
But that was just a memory.
“You’re not going to hear another Darryl,” Hunter said. “Sometimes, when a piece is gone, that spot goes unfilled.”