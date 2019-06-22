Free movies. In the Orpheum Theater. That’s a cool way to spend a summer evening in New Orleans.
The New Orleans Film Society’s Summer Film Series is showing local productions and past festival favorites at the Orpheum every other week from Thursday to Aug. 8. Screenings are free and open to the public. (Film Society members get free popcorn, too.) Shows begin at 7 p.m.
The summer series is both a prelude to the 30th New Orleans Film Festival, Oct. 16-23, and a nod to the festival’s three decades of programming. All-access summer presale passes for the 2019 festival are available at neworleansfilmfestival.org.
The lineup includes documentaries about two queens of New Orleans cuisine, Leah Chase and Ella Brennan, and the brilliant but erratic singer-pianist James Booker.
The series’s other two offerings are history’s top-grossing Louisiana-shot film, 2017’s “Girls Trip,” and Jim Jarmusch’s locally filmed cult classic, “Down by Law.”
“Chasing Dreams: A Leah Chase Story” opens the series Thursday. In 2011, the 27-minute film about Chase, the beloved New Orleans chef and restauranteur who died this month at 96, won the New Orleans Film Festival’s best Louisiana short documentary award.
Thursday’s culinary theme continues with the feature-length “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table.” Brennan, the innovative, influential owner of Commander’s Palace, died last year at 92. “Commanding the Table” won the festival’s audience award in 2016.
Leslie Iwerks, the Santa Monica, California-based director of “Commanding the Table,” knew little about Brennan before she made the film. An Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, Iwerks originally planned a 40-minute short.
“But as soon I started filming, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to be a short,’ ” Iwerks said before the film’s world premiere at the New Orleans Film Festival. Inspired by Brennan’s long, successful life, Iwerks invested her own money into a full-length documentary. “It became a passion project,” she said.
Showing July 10, “Bayou Maharajah” is local filmmaker’s Lily Keber’s feature-length account of James Booker, the musician many consider New Orleans’ greatest pianist. In 2013, the film won the festival’s audience award for best Louisiana feature.
In “Bayou Maharajah,” Booker’s peers and famous fans, including Irma Thomas, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Harry Connick Jr., Charles Neville, Dave Bartholomew and actor-musician Hugh Laurie, offer their insight into the troubled keyboard genius.
Keber explained her fasciation for Booker in a 2013 interview.
“The first thing that I picked up on is the emotion in his playing and singing,” she said. “I’m not a musician, so I didn’t really realize at the start what a unique approach to the instrument he had.”
Showing July 25, “Girls Trip” stars Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish as friends who travel to New Orleans to attend the Essence Festival. Filmed at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the 2016 Essence Festival, the comedy takes raucous side trips to Bourbon and Frenchmen streets.
“Everyone wants accurate representations of themselves, in television, movies, the news media,” director Malcolm D. Lee told The Advocate before the film’s release. “But we have limited views of women, particularly African American women. So, we wanted to give real women a platform, with real feelings and real laughs.”
The Film Society’s Summer Film Series ends Aug. 8 with “Down by Law,” a black-and-white crime comedy starring Tom Waits, John Lurie and Roberto Benigni as a trio of cellmates who escape from Orleans Parish Prison.
New Orleans Film Society Summer Film Series
June 27: “Chasing Dreams: A Leah Chase Story” and “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table”
July 10: “Bayou Maharajah”
July 25: “Girls Trip”
Aug. 8: “Down by Law”