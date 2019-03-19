Louisiana-born rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has canceled his scheduled appearance at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
A neurologist treating the 83-year-old Lewis told CNN that the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer is undergoing "aggressive" rehabilitation after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.
He was recently transferred from a hospital to a rehab facility in Memphis.
"Jerry Lee Lewis is expected to fully recover with aggressive and intensive rehab," said Dr. Rohini Bhole. "From what I have seen thus far, he is heading in the right direction."
However, he has canceled several upcoming shows, including his scheduled April 28 performance at Jazz Fest.
Lewis "greatly appreciates the prayers and well wishes he's received from fans all over the world," publicist Zach Farnum said in a statement. "He wants them to know he can't wait to get back on stage and into the studio to make his Gospel record."
The Killer last performed at Jazz Fest in 2015, when he preceded one of his fans, fellow piano man Elton John, at the Acura Stage.
The festival has not yet named a replacement. Producers of the festival generally release the "cubes," the scheduling blocks with performance times and stage assignments, a month ahead of opening day. If they hold to that timeline, the cubes will be out by early next week.
But Jerry Lee Lewis' name won't be included.