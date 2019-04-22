In the spring of 1970, a modest gathering took place in what is now Armstrong Park and the adjacent Municipal Auditorium. It boasted four outdoor stages, a few hundred attendees and tickets priced at $3.

On Thursday, the 50th edition of that not-so-modest-anymore gathering opens at the Fair Grounds Race Course. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is now second only to Carnival in terms of economic impact on its host city.

Across two four-day weekends, hundreds of thousands of music fans will populate the Fair Grounds to hear nearly 600 acts, the vast majority of them indigenous to New Orleans or south Louisiana, playing funk, hip-hop, jazz, gospel, rhythm & blues, rock, Cajun, zydeco and more. They’ll also sample dozens of regional dishes and browse a highly curated arts and crafts market.

They’ll also see such marquee “visiting” artists as Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Santana, J Balvin, Van Morrison, Al Green, Earth, Wind & Fire, the O’Jays, Bleachers, the Indigo Girls, Steve Earle, Alanis Morissette and Ciara – and that’s just the first weekend.

These heavyweights join a host of more exotic acts from around the globe that link to the roots of New Orleans music, from Martinique’s Chouval Bwa Traditionel to South Africa’s Crocodile Gumboot Dancers, Haiti’s Boukman Eksperyans and Cuba’s Septeto Santiaguero.

The sounds, sights, smells and tastes of Jazz Fest are immersive in a way that transcends the typical concert, or even festival, experience. Most major music festivals could be anywhere. But Jazz Fest, the granddaddy of them all, is reflective of, and essential to, its host city. It both celebrates New Orleans culture and serves as a catalyst for its continued vitality.

Even though New Orleans hosted precursor jazz festivals, Jazz Fest counts its official history from the first event produced by legendary East Coast festival impresario George Wein in 1970. Since then, Jazz Fest has survived literal fires (the Fair Grounds grandstand burned down prior to the 1994 festival) and floods (Hurricane Katrina, plus a whole bunch of very rainy days).

It has survived changing trends in popular music, the downturn in leisure travel following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and increased competition from scores of new festivals that borrow from Jazz Fest’s blueprint.

It has endured controversies and confrontations, from the protests that led to more participation by African-American artists in the 1970s to an effort to replace George Wein, Quint Davis and their Festival Productions Inc.-New Orleans in 2004.

The festival emerged from that last crisis stronger than ever, after Festival Productions forged a partnership with international entertainment giant AEG. As a result, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, the non-profit that owns the festival and spends its proceeds on an array of cultural programs and free events, has enjoyed 15 years of financial stability and surplus.

With thousands of performers and moving parts – not to mention the variable of an outdoor festival during New Orleans’ stormy springtime – surprises and setbacks are inevitable. The 50th anniversary year was no exception, as anyone who bought tickets to see the Rolling Stones – or who got excited about Fleetwood Mac as the replacement – can attest.

The end result of that remarkable sequence of events was that the 50th anniversary festival looks a lot like a normal, latter-day Jazz Fest, but with a bonus “Locals Thursday.” This Thursday’s soft-opening at the Fair Grounds, with tickets priced at only $50 at the gate for Louisiana residents, should harken back to the more lightly attended festivals of decades past.

Jazz Fest remains relevant even though it predates cell phones, laptops, CDs and Spotify. It is older than disco, New Wave, grunge and hip-hop and has outlived many of its legendary performers, even as it has embraced – sometimes slowly – contemporary music. It changes when it needs to, but also remains the same.

Fans love Jazz Fest for its consistency. The same food booths are in the same place year after year (and still take cash, unlike many more contemporary, cash-free festivals). The stages are in the same place. The schedule is structured the same way (even May 2, thanks to the Stones’ cancellation).

And the festival still showcases the best music New Orleans and south Louisiana has to offer, alongside the “visiting” artists.

When the gates of the Fair Grounds open on Thursday morning, festival fans will step into a familiar, temporary universe, a self-contained microcosm of the best of New Orleans.

It is not necessarily cheap (though still a bargain when compared to arena concert prices). Depending on the weather and how many other tens of thousands of folks want to see the same band as you, it is not always easy.

But it is unmistakably Jazz Fest.

