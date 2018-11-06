Bill Briand knows all about oysters.

Fisher’s, the restaurant in Orange Beach, Alabama, where he's executive chef, serves bivalves raw on the half shell, fried crisp and roasted with a buttery cap of garlic and leek butter.

This Friday, however, Briand will prepare oysters a bit differently at Boudin, Bourbon & Beer. He'll serve a smothered oyster with tasso gravy over rice grits. It's his spin on deconstructed boudin, and it draws both on the beloved Cajun sausage and the seafood bounty of Briand's own backyard as a Gulf Coast chef.

“We always try to do a seafood style of boudin,” said Briand, a former New Orleans chef who has cooked at the annual festival several times. “Because that’s what we’re best known for down here.”

The dish also taps into a spirit of competitive creativity that runs strong through Boudin, Bourbon & Beer.

Boudin, Bourbon & Beer When: Friday (Nov. 9), 6-10:30 p.m. Where: Champions Square About: 70 chefs prepare food, open bars, music from Railroad Earth, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lillie Mae, Honey Island Swamp Band Admission: ages 21+, tickets are $135 at boudinbourbonandbeer.com

Briand is just one of more than 70 chefs from around the region and across the country taking part in the annual bash from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, which returns Friday (Nov. 9) to Champions Square. Boudin, Bourbon & Beer is co-chaired by Lagasse, Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski and this year’s celebrity co-chair, Guy Fieri.

Now in its eighth year, the foundation’s signature event features local and nationally-touring bands, plenty of its namesake beverages, a cigar bar and an all-you-can-eat format for sampling the chefs' riffs on boudin and other Louisiana flavors.

The outdoor event kicks off a two-night fundraising effort to support culinary and nutrition programs for youth. The black-tie gala and wine auction Carnival du Vin follows on Saturday. Last year, the combined events raised $3.5 million for children’s charities.

Each year, the event draws a roster of hot culinary talent, from Food Network stars to rising local talent. This year, joining New Orleans chefs like Nina Compton, Michael Gulotta, Isaac Toups and Kelly Fields, there's a group of chefs from the South Walton area in Florida, and many will put their regional spin on the dish.

“People come in from all over, and of course the biggest draw is from the Gulf Coast — the panhandle of Florida, Mississippi, Alabama (and) Houston,” said Brian Kish, president of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation. “I think there’s this natural exchanging of chefs and food traditions as well, that makes it a little bit more fun.”

Gulf Coast camaraderie

For some chefs traveling in from the Gulf Coast this year, cooking side by side with their peers might feel a little more cathartic than usual. Many of the chefs — including Lagasse himself — spent the last few weeks participating in relief operations for neighboring towns still reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Though most of the chefs participating work in areas along Florida’s picturesque 30A highway, which narrowly avoided the storm, the past month has been a whirlwind of recovery efforts. The heavily hit areas of Panama City Beach and Mexico Beach included customers, family members and friends for many.

Besides running daily operations as the corporate executive chef of the St. Joe Club and Resorts, chef Todd Rogers has been traveling with a team of chefs to the towns of Lynn Haven, Port St. Joe and other communities that suffered heavy damage from one the worst hurricanes ever to make landfall in the country.

“We’re blessed enough to be far enough west so that we didn’t get smacked,” said Rogers. “But it’s devastating to drive through it and see the damage done — it’s going to take years to repair.”

For many of the Gulf Coast chefs, this year’s event is both a short escape from the trying work during recovery efforts as well as a chance to bond with others who are going through — or have gone through — similar experiences.

“I love this about New Orleans chefs: Because of what the city has gone through and because of the hurricanes — they’re always there with open arms, welcoming people from other places that are being impacted," said Kish. "They’re coming here because the chefs here understand what they’re going through — they sympathize with them.”

While boudin is the star dish of the event, the name and general concept are really only parameters for the chefs. From there, they get creative.

For instance, Jim Richard, of Stinky’s Fish Camp in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, will make a boudin-stuffed rabbit loin with a Creole mustard demi-glace and an herb salad. Clay Conley, of Buccan, in Palm Beach, is serving a Florida snapper with rock shrimp boudin. And Dan Vargo, of the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa, is making a Florida alligator and pork belly boudin, served with a smooth gumbo sauce and andouille relish.

With all the camaraderie comes a little bit of friendly competition, as well.

“Any chef has a lot of alpha in them, and it’s always about one-upping and bragging rights,” said Vargo. “You walk around and see what everyone does one year to start planning for next year. But you (also) get to interact with guys from all over and the one thing everyone has in common is that love of food. We all have very different backgrounds and very different experiences but that love of food kind of transcends it all.”

Boudin, Bourbon & Beer

When: Friday (Nov. 9), 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Champions Square

About: 70 chefs prepare food, open bars, music from Railroad Earth, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lillie Mae, Honey Island Swamp Band

Admission: ages 21+, tickets are $135 at boudinbourbonandbeer.com

Emeril Lagasse Foundation launches nationwide Culinary Garden & Teaching Kitchen initiative A school kitchen menu might not be the first place you’d expect to find Emeril Lagasse’s andouille-crusted redfish or double-cut pork chops, b…

New Orleans Dining Guide 2018: our critic's top 100 picks for how the city eats today This New Orleans dining guide is my appreciation for what it means to live in a great food city, a place with its own character, a strong sens…