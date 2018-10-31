The 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience officially crashed to a close at 9 p.m. Sunday as the final notes of the Arctic Monkeys’ “R U Mine?” echoed across City Park’s Festival Grounds.
A more definitive "the party’s over” moment arrived a few minutes later when the plug was pulled on the big-screen TVs broadcasting the Saints-Vikings game in the festival’s craft beer tent. The couple hundred assembled Who Dats responded with a chorus of boos before trudging toward the exits.
According to the festival’s producers, total attendance for the three-day 20th anniversary Voodoo hit 180,000. That’s a 20 percent increase over the 2016 and 2017 totals of 150,000, and an even greater leap over previous years.
Three years after Austin-based C3 Presents took over production of the Live Nation-owned event, Voodoo may have achieved “destination” status. The event itself, as much as any band on the schedule, is the attraction.
Spending Halloween in New Orleans is a thing; spending that weekend at Voodoo is a thing within a thing.
The chance to dress up like Jesus, Hunter S. Thompson or a sexy, leotard-and-lace fairy/kitten/witch/etc. at a music festival with rappers, electronic dance DJs and increasingly anachronistic rock bands is an appealing social and social media opportunity for a certain demographic.
In 2015, rain during the first two days of Voodoo created mini-lakes across the Festival Grounds, forcing the cancellation of the fest’s third day. A hard rain fell the day before this year’s Voodoo opened. Improvements to the drainage meant the water was mostly gone when the gates opened, but the mud wasn’t. The ankle-deep sludge sucked on shoes the whole weekend.
Those who persevered likely were well-rewarded.
This year’s best big-name act: Mumford & Sons. Marcus Mumford and company delivered an exhilarating set to close the main stage on opening night. With their commitment, crisp musicianship and the uplift of “Ditmas” and other anthems, they made it easy to buy in.
Most disappointing big-name set: Marilyn Manson. The band sounded distorted and tiny, the set was poorly paced and, with the exception of “The Beautiful People” and “Dope Show,” the material was mediocre. On the plus side, the Soul Rebels goosed “The Beautiful People” with brassy horns. Also, Manson’s interaction with the sign-language interpreter were funny.
And Manson and rapper Travis Scott bro-ing down while flashing either gang signs or devil-rock horns or some unholy combination of the two resulted in the fest's wackiest backstage photos.
Most ill-timed moment: Cutting off Janelle Monae’s sound at exactly 6:30 p.m., when she had only two more minutes left of her hit “Tightrope.” To her credit, she finished the song in silence as the audience cheered her on.
The most pleasant surprise: Odesza. The electronic music duo realized that a couple of guys twiddling knobs isn’t much of a live show. On Saturday, at the Altar Stage, they deployed a choreographed drum line and, at various points, a live trumpeter, trombonist and singer. Those elements, combined with the video content, made for an EDM show worthy of the main stage.
Not surprisingly, Sunday felt like the day-after, as many in attendance were likely worn out.
Unlike Saturday headliner Travis Scott, 21 Savage made do without the mechanized auto-tune vocal effect. At the Wisner Stage on Sunday, he rapped in his natural voice, maintaining a deliberate, matter-of-fact cadence.
The subject matter also was all-natural. Born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 21 Savage was by a young age well-acquainted with crime and violence. Those experiences and themes inform his raps.
Against a backdrop of a monster skull and 20-foot-tall, machete-wielding bad guy, and buttressed by a DJ/hypeman, Savage spun his tales over simple beats, letting the words make an impact. In “No Heart,” he asserted, “They say crack kills/my crack sells.” In “Close My Eyes,” he confessed, “I see dead bodies when I close my eyes.”
Over an ominous beat, he showcased “Rockstar,” his No. 1 collaboration with Post Malone. Post Malone appeared on the same stage in 2017 and was exceptionally lame. 21 Savage was far more compelling.
At the South Course Stage on Sunday, Lettuce served up an airtight set of contemporary funk. Trumpeter and New Orleans resident Eric “Benny” Bloom set off sonic fireworks in front of a big crowd. As the other five musicians maintained a fat, churning groove, Bloom used effects to manipulate the tone of his matador horn during a long instrumental number that could have continued indefinitely.
The influence of New Orleans funk legends the Meters was apparent, especially in Adam Smirnoff’s rhythm guitar. The influence of Tower of Power was evident when Bloom locked in with saxophonist Ryan Zoidis. Having shared stages for a quarter century, monster bassist Erick Coomes and crackerjack drummer Adam Deitch were airtight.
Keyboardist Nigel Hall stepped out front to sing “Do It Like You Do.” His vocals were a nice change of pace. But the musicians are so tight, instrumentals are more than enough to keep the groove going.
The Arctic Monkeys, for me at least, are easier to respect than love. Their sound — crisp, robust indie rock — is more impressive than many of their songs.
Hailing from Sheffield, England, singer Alex Turner is a proper British rock star. He cut a sharp figure in zippered ankle boots, jeans, sunglasses and a white long-sleeve shirt unbuttoned more than enough to reveal the bandanna around his neck, all of it accentuated by a James Dean-esque leather biker jacket.
He crammed copious amounts of words into his lyrics. With his voice drenched in reverb, the effect was compelling. The musicianship was sharp, especially the guitars.
Returning to Voodoo for the first time since 2014, he and his bandmates were raring to go for their last show of the year; they kicked off a minute ahead of their scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time.
Unlike last year’s Sunday night Voodoo closer the Killers, Arctic Monkeys don’t put a premium on easily digestible melodies, singalong choruses or surging anthems. Much of the Monkeys' set, while technically impressive, didn’t make anybody move.
Case in point: “Star Treatment,” the first song in the encore. It could pass for a ballad from a 1950s noir film; the heavy reverb on Turner’s voice amplified the effect. It was cool — too cool.
Their final song, “R U Mine?,” by contrast, rocked with an undulating rhythm all its own. It was a strong, stylish finish to Voodoo 2018.