The Creole Tomato Festival is famous for its innovative tomato-based treats. But last year, the summertime event featured a bloody mary that caused quite a stir in the French Market — and on the internet.
Stingray’s Restaurant served up its signature Crabby Mary, a cocktail topped with a fried soft-shell crab and embellished with googly olive eyes and green bean antennas.
“People were having a field day with it,” said Nicole Pardo, the owner of Stingray’s Restaurant in Kenner. “They were coming to the booth and tagging us on social media.”
Folks who saw the Crabby Mary online called the restaurant, wanting to know what it was.
“The festival was great exposure,” said Pardo. “It was a really fun experience, and I'm so excited to do it again.”
The 33rd annual Creole Tomato Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday in the French Market District. The sprawling event features a diverse menu of food and drinks, two stages of live music, cooking demonstrations, tomatoes for sale and activities for kids.
Drinking it up
Pardo and five other vendors will create iterations of the classic tomato cocktail during the festival and sell them in the Bloody Mary Market, situated in Dutch Alley.
The Lady Rollers Social and Pleasure Club will serve Miss Linda Green’s Yakamary, made with tomato juice and a special blend of seasoning, and garnished with pickles, peppers, a green bean, and a hard-boiled egg.
Wayfare Restaurant will offer a vodka-based bloody mary mixed with dill, Worcestershire sauce, a house-made sweet potato habanero hot sauce and habanero bitters, and celery bitters.
Each mixologist will compete for “Best of the Fest” awards: best bloody mary, most creative and best garnish.
The Crabby Mary was selected as the best overall bloody mary in 2018.
Pardo doesn’t plan on making any revisions to her eye-catching cocktail, brimming with savory delights.
“It's massive,” she said. “We've had people order one and end up not ordering a meal, because it's that much food.”
Dishing it out
The Creole Tomato Festival will, however, feature hearty dishes that won’t be confused with a cocktail. Eleven food vendors will set up shop in Dutch Alley and near the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint.
The collective menu includes Creole tomato eggplant parmigiana, from Andrea’s Restaurant & Catering; chilled Creole tomato soup served with grilled ciabatta from Pizza Domenica; shrimp Creole from Café Dauphine; and a Creole tomato, chicken and sausage stew from La DelYo’s Creole Catering.
Gulf Tacos will prepare fish tacos comprised of beer-battered Gulf fish, topped with Baja slaw, Creole tomato salsa, and a roasted Creole tomato aioli.
“We have a few tacos,” said Anthony Cruz, the co-owner of Gulf Tacos. “Our fish taco won the fan favorite award at the 2017 Louisiana Seafood Festival. With summer coming, and Creole tomatoes being so delicious, we wanted to incorporate them a little bit heavier into our beloved fish taco.”
Take your tomatoes to go
Ben & Ben Becnel’s Farm will sell tomatoes and other fresh produce near the Louisiana Cookin’ Culinary Stage. The Creole Tomato Festival uses Becnel’s tomatoes for the tomato-eating contest and cooking demonstrations.
George's Produce Company will sell tomatoes by the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint.
“I like to mix some green and red (ripe) tomatoes together,” says George Lafargue, who runs George’s Produce Company with his wife Chanel. “That way, the customer doesn’t have to eat them all at one time. You can eat some today, some the next day, or even two to three days later.”
George’s Produce Company will also sell tomato salad mixed with avocados, Vidalia onions and crabmeat, and a simple yet satisfying Creole tomato sandwich made with soft white bread with Blue Plate mayonnaise.
Lafargue has been a part of the Creole Tomato Festival since the beginning, and he said his father, George Lafargue Sr., helped establish the event.
“The (French Market) director questioned a few vendors in the market — my dad had been in the market since 1931 — and asked what they could do to attract customers and out-of-town businesses,” said Lafargue. “Of course, my dad and them discussed that since tomatoes are so plentiful around this time of the year, that it would be a wonderful idea for us to have a tomato festival. And that's how it got started, honey.”