Jazz Fest has been focused on New Orleans music and heritage from its start in 1970. But, there are a number of national acts who fit right in at the festival — and Stevie Wonder is one of them.

In 2008 and 2017, he played the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell as a headliner. But at the height of his career in the 1970s, he made two very memorable impromptu appearances.

One was with The Meters in 1973. Wonder was already in town to play a nighttime concert at the Municipal Auditorium, when he hopped onstage with the band at the Fair Grounds Race Course. They jammed together on his recently released hit, "Superstition."

By 1977, Wonder had become one of the most popular figures in R&B and pop music, not only in the U.S., but worldwide. He had signed a new $37 million recording contract with Motown two years before, and was riding high off the huge success of his double album, "Songs in the Key of Life."

In April 1977, he was in Louisiana to record again, this time at Bogalusa's Studio in the Country.

+6 Clifton Chenier and other French-speaking musicians bring Cajun and Zydeco to the Jazz Fest On the afternoon of Thursday, April 23, 1970 — the very first day of the very first New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — the schedule in…

On the evening of Friday, April 15, he took a break from recording and headed to New Orleans to attend Ella Fitzgerald's Jazz Fest set at Municipal Auditorium. Fitzgerald was delivering a powerful set and Wonder was feeling it.

He joined her onstage, emerging from the crowd as if by magic. The crowd gasped at the sudden appearance of another superstar, and together, the two performed Wonder’s 1973 hit "You Are The Sunshine Of My Life." They received a thunderous standing ovation.

It was an unreal and spontaneous moment which has been called one of the best Jazz Fest memories by countless longtime fans.

+2 Life after disaster: Remembering the 2011 Jazz Fest-Haiti cultural exchange The Cultural Exchange Pavilion was established at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell in 1996 to honor New Orleans…

********

The Jazz Fest at 50 series, celebrating the half-century anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, is a partnership between The New Orleans Advocate and WWOZ 90.7 FM.