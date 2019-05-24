Almost every filmmaker credits those who have had great influence on their work: Hitchcock, Spielberg, Scorsese and the like.
Local high schooler Luke Singleton credits Dane Bachman.
Bachman isn’t famous — at least not yet. The 2018 Mandeville High graduate has only just wrapped up his freshman year at UNO.
But Singleton, a rising senior who attends both Fontainebleau High and New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, credits a work by Bachman for inspiring his “White Gloves.” It's Singleton’s first entry in the Pontchartrain Film Festival’s Student Short Film Showcase, being held Saturday at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot.
"White Gloves" is one of five high school entries and four from college students that will be screened for both public and juried voting beginning at 4 p.m.
“I was looking at some of the past entries, and I came across Dane’s ‘Perfect Man,’ ” said Singleton, who included an acknowledgement to Bachman in his film's credits. “There was something in his cinematography that caught my eye — a shot where the golden sunlight was shining through and a jazz song was playing in the background.
“I immediately fell in love with it, and I knew I wanted to do a tribute to it.”
"A Perfect Man," Bachman’s entry in the 2017 high school category, is about a husband grieving for his wife.
"White Gloves" is about a teenager who recently lost his mother.
In both, friends help them cope.
Singleton acknowledges that the theme of "A Perfect Man" influenced his plot for "White Gloves," adding, “I took that and switched it around.”
But to festival assistant director Caterina Picone, a festival winner in 2013 when she was a senior at St. Scholastica, when it comes to student filmmaking, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
“It’s not stealing,” she said. “It’s being inspired.
“We all learn from each other. That’s one of the perks of going to a festival — seeing other people’s work.”
And, added Picone, who has won numerous awards for her work as a film student at Loyola, Bachman is a good influence to have.
“Dane’s films are very creative and fun to watch,” she said. “Technically speaking, he operates on a very high level.
“He does the kind of work that makes you think, ‘If another high school student can make this, I can, too.’ ”
To play the Louis, the lead role of his film, Singleton commandeered his 14-year-old brother Dominic, who had already appeared in several of Singleton’s YouTube videos.
Playing Louis’ friends are Gabriel Blake, Asa Givens, Rebecca Dumontet and Joseph McMahon, all friends of the Singleton brothers.
Filming took three days, which may seem like a lot of time for a work that runs four minutes, 28 seconds. But the editing process took three months.
“We got the filming done quicker than I thought,” Singleton said. “But it was hard to find the time to work on it sometimes.
“I’d have to say it got me pretty much obsessed with wanting to be a filmmaker, though.”
That, Picone said, is the idea.
“When you start out making films in high school, you’re going to be frustrated because those first few tries are going to be bad,” she said. “You say, ‘This is horrible and I’m never going to do it again.’
“Then, three weeks later you’re wondering, ‘When can I get the money to do another one?’ It’s a continuous circle.”
And, to Picone, student film festivals are the perfect vehicle to gain even more inspiration, especially for high schoolers.
“You always want to be around people who are a little more advanced than you,” she said. “And the good thing about a local film festival is that there’s almost always 100% attendance by the filmmakers.”
At the Pontchartrain Festival, this year’s other high school entries are “I” by Ava Hellstern, of Mount Carmel; “Two Gentle People” by Ruby Kline, of Louise McGehee; “Extra Credit” by Teiron Motley, of NOCCA; and “Black Sheep” by Adam Seal, who attends both Mandeville High and NOCCA.
The college entries are “The Art of Love” by Stevie Cavalier, “The Water Clock” by Amy Collier and “Camp Shakespeare for Young Performing Artists" by Lauren Erwin, all of UNO; and “Every Little Landscape” by Nia Rincon, of Loyola.
This is the second year that the Student Showcase, which began a decade ago under the auspices of the St. Tammany Commission on Cultural Arts, has been held in the late spring instead of in conjunction with the rest of the festival in early November.
Following each of the screenings on Saturday, the filmmakers will be available to answer questions from the audience,
That’s something Singleton said he’s dreading, preferring to remain behind the camera. But Picone said it's invaluable to a filmmaker because “it's the best way to get feedback about what others think about your work and if you want to a career in filmmaking, promoting your film is part of the job.”
One thing Singleton is hoping for Saturday is that Bachman, whom he’s never met despite their being close in age and often moving in the same circles, decides to attend.
“I should have reached out to him already, I guess,” Singleton said. “If he comes I hope he likes what I’ve done.
“And I’ve got some ideas for my senior project I’m going to be working on over the summer, so maybe he can help me there, too.”