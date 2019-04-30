The music doesn’t stop when Jazz Fest does. Venues across the city serve up what amounts to a very long encore each night. Here are the major nighttime shows of the festival’s second weekend, and beyond.
Ivan Neville’s Songbook Live
10 p.m. Thursday, Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, $75 general admission
With his funk band Dumpstaphunk, keyboardist/singer Ivan Neville makes a whole lot of noise. But he also thrives in far quieter settings, i.e. his Jazz Fest week tradition of staging solo piano shows, in which he showcases songs from throughout his career and illuminates them with stories. This year’s edition, “Ivan Neville’s Songbook Live – Piano Sessions Through the Ages,” celebrates his 60th birthday and benefits several music-related organizations. The show has moved to a bigger, more upscale room, the historic Le Petit Theatre in the French Quarter. Special guests, including his uncle Cyril Neville and his guitarist cousin and Dumpstaphunk bandmate Ian Neville, are slated to join in. Reserved seat tickets are $75. A VIP ticket for $150 includes a “Jazz Fest meal” prepared by Tableau Restaurant, starting at 9 p.m. Proceeds benefit 30Amp Circuit, a national network of medical and business professionals dedicated to improving musicians’ health, as well as the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and WWOZ-FM.
North Mississippi Allstars
9 p.m. Thursday, Tipitina’s, $25
Brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson are, respectively, the guitarist and drummer of the North Mississippi Allstars, and also the band’s musical and spiritual foundation. They lead the traditional, blues-based music of their native north Mississippi down fresh paths, and have long associated with many New Orleans musicians. At Tipitina’s on Thursday, the bill also includes local deejay Quickie Mart, spinning a set of funk and soul.
Mike Gordon
9 p.m. Friday, Joy Theater, $32.50-$60
As the bassist in arena-filling jam band Phish, Mike Gordon is able to explore a wide range of sonic territory. That band’s success has also afforded him the freedom to explore even more adventurous territory with his own solo projects; his latest solo album is “Agogo." That Gordon and his side band would be playing at the Joy this weekend sparked hope among the Phish faithful that the full band might be returning to the Fair Grounds this year. That didn’t happen, so fans must get their Phish fix via Gordon.
The Cult
8 p.m. (doors) Friday, Fillmore New Orleans, $50-$86.50
The Cult’s multi-million-selling 1989 release “Sonic Temple,” with the hits “Fire Woman,” “Edie (Ciao Baby)” and “Sweet Soul Sister,” straddled the line between hard rock and indie rock. The best-selling album in the band’s catalog, it was essentially a synthesis of its two predecessors, the indie-rock-leaning “Love” and the straight-head guitar rock album “Electric.” Later this year, Beggars Banquet Records will release a 30th anniversary reissue of “Sonic Temple.” The Cult’s primary two songwriters, singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, launch a tour dubbed “A Sonic Temple” this week; the second stop is the Fillmore New Orleans. The set list will sample from several albums, but feature many tracks from “Sonic Temple.”
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Saenger Theatre, $49 and up
After years of kicking around the Denver music scene, Nathaniel Rateliff finally scored a breakaway hit in 2015 with “S.O.B.,” a jolly, gospel-infused, hand-clapping hootenanny singalong about trying not to drink yourself to death. Rateliff and his band, the Night Sweats, went on to find that retro-soul/R&B sweet spot, making music that manages to sound classic and contemporary at the same time. Their latest, 2018’s “Tearing At the Seams,” yielded the radio hits “Hey Mama,” “A Little Honey” and “You Worry Me.” Rateliff and company are in residence at the Saenger Theatre for two shows this weekend presented by Live Nation and Blackbird Presents, the boutique concert firm that has staged tribute shows at the Saenger for several years during Jazz Fest. On Friday, the opening act is Foundation of Funk featuring Zigaboo Modeliste, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Tony Hall and Anders Osborne. On Saturday, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band opens. At press time, only a handful of face value tickets remained for Friday, but Saturday’s show still has hundreds of available seats.
Gov’t Mule
10 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theater, $30-$83
Jazz Fest week wouldn’t be complete without Warren Haynes, a bonafide Southern rock guitar hero. Via his quarter-century run with the Allman Brothers Band, collaborations with various Grateful Dead-derived projects, as the featured guitarist in numerous all-star tribute concerts (including shows honoring Dr. John, the Neville Brothers, The Band’s “Last Waltz” and Little Feat’s “Waiting for Columbus”), and 24 years and counting with his own Gov’t Mule, Haynes has been a staple at both the Fair Grounds and the week’s nighttime events. This year, Gov’t Mule – touring in support of the band’s 10th studio album, “Revolution Come…Revolution Go,” played both festival weekends at the Orpheum Theater. The back half of that bookend is Saturday at the Orpheum.
Jim James
9 p.m. Sunday, Joy Theater, $32-$60
Jim James’ otherworldly tenor largely defines the sound of his long-running Kentucky-based rock band, My Morning Jacket. But that band can’t fully accommodate his prolific creativity and wide-ranging artist vision. So he’s also produced albums by other artists – including the Preservation Hall Jazz Band – and maintained a solo career on the side. That career includes two related albums released in 2018, “Uniform Distortion” and “Uniform Clarity.” On his current tour, which stops at the Joy on Sunday, he’ll perform “Uniform Distortion” in its entirety with a full band. Amo Amo opens the show.
Papa Grows Funk reunion
9 p.m. Monday, Tipitina’s, $30
When Papa Grows Funk went on an “indefinite hiatus” in June 2013, bandleader and keyboardist John “Papa” Gros promised they would play again – and why not? Over the previous 13 years, Gros, longtime Wild Magnolias guitarist June Yamagishi, Absolute Monster Gentlemen drummer Jeffrey “Jellybean” Alexander, bassist Marc Pero and saxophonist Jason Mingledorff had released four studio albums and a live album documenting their distinctly New Orleans intermingling of modest funk and literate R&B. Allen Toussaint and Better Than Ezra bassist Tom Drummond co-produced the band’s final studio album, 2012’s “Needle in the Groove.” When not on tour – they made it as far as Japan – they logged a decade-long Monday night residency at the Maple Leaf Bar. The final Maple Leaf Monday, during the 2013 Jazz Fest, had a line out the door past 1 a.m. Since a “farewell for now” gig at Tipitina’s that June, Papa Grows Funk has reunited more than once for “one more Monday” at Tipitina’s. That tradition continues this Monday, 24 hours after the last notes are played at the Fair Grounds.
Evanescence
8 p.m. Tuesday, Saenger Theatre, $39.50 and up
Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas, Evanescence sold a staggering 17 million copies worldwide of its 2003 debut album, "Fallen." As Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee soared through the chorus of the album's smash single, "Bring Me to Life," special guest Paul McCoy, of Louisiana band 12 Stones, rapped a counterpoint. But when Lee re-recorded several Evanescence songs for the 2017 symphonic album “Synthesis,” she handled all the "Bring Me to Life" vocals herself. When Evanescence came to the Mahalia Jackson Theater in 2017 and to Champions Square last August – the latter a co-bill with violinist Lindsey Stirling – the band was accompanied by an orchestra. But at the Saenger on Tuesday, Lee and the latest version of Evanescence – she is the only remaining original member – will perform as a straight-ahead rock band. Veridia opens the show.