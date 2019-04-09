Need a refresher on the breadth and depth of musical talent in New Orleans and south Louisiana?

Visit the French Quarter this weekend.

From Thursday through Sunday, the 36th annual French Quarter Festival will host 1,700 musicians from across the spectrum of local music. Admission is free, although you will need to invest some effort in the logistics of accessing and navigating an event that a half-million or more other folks also plan to attend.

French Quarter Fest eases into its big weekend. On opening Thursday, only six stages — located in Woldenberg Riverfront Park, the Jax Brewery parking lot and the 400 block of Decatur — will be up and running. A few more come online Friday.

The full complement of 23 stages — along with food booths representing more than 65 restaurants — will be in full swing on Saturday and Sunday, stretching from the Old U.S. Mint at the foot of Esplanade Avenue to Bourbon Street and the western terminus of Woldenberg Park.

Last year marked the first time in the French Quarter Fest’s history that an entire day was canceled due to the threat of severe weather. Several acts that were rained out will get a do-over this weekend.

Here’s what else is new and notable this year:

* A total of 48 acts will make their FQF debut. Given how many artists are on the schedule annually, that in itself is a statement about the amount of music in New Orleans. The most prominent new artist for 2019 isn’t really “new” — Galactic has put its contemporary spin on New Orleans funk for more than 20 years now.

Often inclined to play long sets deep into the night, the hour and 15 minutes Galactic is allotted Thursday on the Abita Beer Stage barely qualifies as a warm-up. But especially with firecracker R&B singer Erica Falls out front, expect Galactic to hit the stage at full throttle. And this is a rare chance to see the band in daylight hours.

* The festival has in recent years put more emphasis on its official poster. Case in point: this year’s glorious rendering of Irma Thomas, as created by Ayo Scott, a 2003 Xavier University graduate. In addition to gracing the poster, Thomas, a French Quarter Fest favorite, will once again grace the Abita Beer Stage, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

* Festival admission is free, but you can upgrade your experience for a price. The festival’s Family Fest VIP Experience, launched last year, now includes two options: a four-day pass for $375 or a single-day VIP pass for $99. What does that get you? Access to elevated viewing stands at the Abita Beer Stage and GE Stage, the hospitality lounge at the Jack Daniel’s Stage, private bars, catered samples of food, chair massages, air-conditioned restrooms and more.

* All those thirsty people trekking about the Quarter generate tons of empty aluminum cans and plastic bottles. French Quarter Festivals Inc., the nonprofit organization that produces the festival, instituted a recycling program during another one of its festivals, Satchmo Summerfest, in 2018. That program has been expanded to the French Quarter Fest.

Pepsi has provided recycling receptacles that will be stationed throughout the grounds and at entry points. Additionally, the festival’s beer booths will sell reusable souvenir cups featuring a likeness of local trombonist Corey Henry (whose Treme Funktet hits the GE Stage at 7:15 p.m. Saturday). Some of those souvenir cups have been signed by Henry; if you happen to be served one such cup, you’ll receive a Fest Family VIP pass for the day.

* The festival has partnered with KultureCity, a Birmingham, Alabama-based nonprofit that supports autistic individuals and helps businesses and communities relate to children with autism and their families. KultureCity will operate a “Sensory Inclusive Program” at the festival to assist attendees with autism, PTSD and other sensory needs. Staffers will work with the festival’s new ADA Info Booth and Services to implement the Sensory Inclusive Program.

* The festival has added the Pan-American Life Insurance Group Stage along the Moonwalk on the riverfront. That new stage will host cellist Helen Gillet & Wazozo, percussionist Jason Marsalis' 21st Century Trad Band and pianist Tom McDermott & His Jazz Hellions, among others.

* The Chevron Stage, which sits near the Bienville statue where Decatur and North Peters streets merge at Conti Street, has traditionally been the exclusive domain of Cajun and zydeco music. The sounds of southwest Louisiana still make up the bulk of the stage's roster, but the final acts each night might not be as easy to two-step to.

The Chevron Stage closes with R&B/funk keyboardist Jon Cleary on Thursday, Meters bassist George Porter Jr.’s Runnin’ Pardners on Friday and funk-rock band Flow Tribe on Saturday. High-energy entertainer Rockin’ Dopsie brings it all home on Sunday evening.

Go to frenchquarterfest.org for more info.

