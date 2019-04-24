Before you head to New Orleans Jazz Fest 2019, a few things to know...

TICKETS

Single-day tickets are $85 at the gate; tickets for children 2-10 are $5, available at the gate only. Kids under 2 are free. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, at the Smoothie King Center box office from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (the least expensive way to purchase festival tickets if paying with cash). General admission tickets are subject to service fees and handling charges.

LOCALS THURSDAY

Tickets are $50 at the gate on April 25 and May 2 for Louisiana residents who present valid identification, up to two admissions per resident. Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday only and will be sold at designated windows at the Gentilly and Sauvage ticket booths and at the Trafalgar pedestrian gate. If purchasing two admissions for Thursday, both patrons will need to be present at the ticket window. Patrons riding Jazz Fest Express will also be able to purchase their $50 Thursday ticket at those locations. More “Locals Thursday” ticket information is available at nojazzfest.com/tickets.

SECURITY

Metal detectors will be used at all gates. Bags will be searched, and all vehicles are subject to search.

GETTING THERE

The continuous round-trip transportation Jazz Fest Express will operate buses from the Sheraton Hotel, the Steamboat Natchez Dock, and a City Park lot at Wisner and Filmore daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. A special entrance will be used only by Jazz Fest Express vehicles to avoid traffic and bring festival-goers inside the gates of the Festival. Admission and Jazz Fest Express tickets are available for sale on the days of the festival from the latter locations or in advance through TicketMaster. Roundtrip shuttle trips are $22 from the Steamboat Natchez dock and the Sheraton, $16 from City Park (includes parking). For more information, visit graylineneworleans.com/all/seasonal/jazz-fest-express

ETC.

BICYCLE PARKING Secure parking areas for bicycles are available at the Gentilly Boulevard and Sauvage Street pedestrian gates.

TAXIS Taxi stands are located near the pedestrian entrances and exits at Gentilly Boulevard and outside the Mystery Street Gate.

RIDE-HAILING Arrange pickup individually with Lyft and Uber.

PARKING/ACCESS FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES Disabled patrons who have state-issued handicap car placards or other state-issued identification are allowed to park on the grounds. Charge is $50 per day. Space is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The fest offers reserved wheelchair seating, reinforced pathways and accessible toilets. The Jazz Fest Access Center is located in front of the Grandstand.

CAN I BRING IT IN?

NO

Outside beverages, except for water in factory-sealed bottles for personal consumption.

Hard-sided coolers, and soft or rolling coolers larger than 12-pack size

Athletic games, kites, frisbees, drones, inflatable items

Pets, glass

Large chairs with rocker, foot rests or side tables

Bicycles, skateboards, Seg-ways and other personal transportation

Wagons, pullcarts, rolling bags

Canopies, tents, beach umbrellas and blankets or ground tarps larger than 6x8 feet

Metal poles

Video and audio recording equipment

YES

Small bags and backpacks and soft-sided coolers (12-pack size or smaller)

Collapsible single chairs

Handheld, personal umbrellas

Wheelchairs and medical scooters

Strollers for children

Blankets and ground tarps, 6x8 feet or smaller

Factory-sealed bottled water for personal consumption

SOURCE: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

