It's only rock 'n' roll, but a whole lot of folks want to hear it: tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest are sold out.

The festival's producers announced Friday afternoon that single-day tickets for Thursday, May 2 at the Fair Grounds are no longer available.

VIP ticket packages for the festival's second weekend are also sold out. So are WWOZ's Brass Passes, which allow the bearer to buy one ticket for "Rolling Stones Thursday."

This is the first time in the modern history of Jazz Fest that daily admission at the Fair Grounds has been capped.

An in-person pre-sale for Louisiana residents on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome drew thousands of locals, many of whom camped out overnight. Each person with a valid ID could purchase a maximum of two tickets, priced at $185 plus service charges, for May 2 at the Fair Grounds.

The remaining Stones-day tickets went on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, they were gone.

The festival has not revealed how many tickets were snapped up during the pre-sale, or the total number of tickets sold.

Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis has said that sales would be limited to the number of people who could "fit comfortably" on the field and in the bleachers in front of the Acura Stage.

The other stages on the Fair Grounds will go silent when the Stones start up at the Acura Stage around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. So everyone who is left on the grounds will end up at Acura.

Single-day Jazz Fest tickets for the other seven days of the festival -- April 25-28 and May 3-5 -- are $70 plus service charges through Feb. 1, when the price increases. Louisiana residents can buy up to two tickets at $50 apiece for "Locals' Thursday," April 25, on that day at the gates of the Fair Grounds.

A limited number of VIP packages are still available for Jazz Fest's first weekend.

But the "Stones factor" has had a huge impact on the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest. The Rolling Stones have not performed in New Orleans since 1994. And with the band's four members now all in their 70s, this could well be their final show in New Orleans, on one of their last American tours.

Fans have certainly snapped up tickets like it's the last time around.

In other Jazz Fest news, the festival announced that Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band will not perform this year, as previously announced. The festival blamed a "scheduling conflict."

