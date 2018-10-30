Prepared with latex gloves and a blue towel, 66-year-old Melanie Dawson-Walker visits Dollar Tree to purchase artificial pink roses for her mother’s grave at Providence Memorial Park in Metairie.
Dawson-Walker started buying artificial flowers because she got sick of thieves stealing fresh ones. As for the in-ground burial plot in Metairie, she finds her old family graveyard St. Louis No. 2 tatty and touristy.
“My grandmother and my aunt are buried at St. Louis No. 2, and we went to visit them every year. But since Katrina, I couldn't even tell you where the crypt is,” says Dawson-Walker, a retired speech pathologist who is wearing a Saints jersey as she spiffs up the grave. “When my brother and I went there to view our family plot after our mother died in January 2006, it was so horrible. There were beer cans, heroin needles, you name it."
That may have changed since the storm, but the family made up their minds to move. "We left and never went back.”
Scandal in the Catholic Church is another thing that’s troubled Dawson-Walker. “Since I haven't been very pleased with the Catholic Church, I haven't been to Mass in a couple of months. Because I need more than two priests and the bishops in Chile excommunicated,” Dawson-Walker says. “I need it clean. I need them to start sweeping them out. They've done a little too much harm to people, and I think someone needs to hold them to the fire.”
Despite those matters, Dawson-Walker honors her family and keeps New Orleans Catholic traditions alive. “Now you have all these tours telling you all these phantasmagorical things, romanticizing what happens on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day. It's basic stuff. You go to Mass, you clean it up, you give them some fresh flowers,” she says. Dawson-Walker recalls growing up going to Mass on All Saints’ Day, then to St. Louis No. 2 the following day on All Souls’ Day, when she and her family — and other New Orleanians — would scrub and whitewash the crypts with buckets full of water and special long-handled brushes. “I don't remember when my family stopped doing that, but I think age caught up with the elders, and some were ill.”
Talking with her daughter Julie, nephew Ricky and other family members from younger generations about death is often met with obstinacy. “I try to prepare my children and grandchildren. I say, ‘You know I gotta go to Jesus one day and I’m going to leave y'all and I want y'all to be ready for it.’ Well, nobody wants to hear that right now,” Dawson-Walker says. “ 'Oh, you're young, and you do this. Oh, Granny, don't talk like that.’ Yeah, but it comes," she says. "It is part of the circle of life. You come, you live and you go.”
Dawson-Walker knows visiting cemeteries can feel strange or scary, and she wonders if that is part of why some of the New Orleans Catholic traditions are fading.
“It's not an easy thing to visit a cemetery, because death is all around and you're just surrounded. But I believe it's a place of reverence. It's a place for resting your loved one's body, if that's what you choose to do. We all have different beliefs as to how we want to do things.”
Treating death as a transition and not an end is how Dawson-Walker and her family members choose to revere their deceased loved ones. “My oldest brother, when my uncle died a number of years ago in California, he had him buried next to a tree,” Dawson-Walker says. “He told me just a couple of years ago, ‘I had lunch with Uncle Aubrey today.’ I said, ‘How is he doing?’ He said, ‘Oh, he's quite well, I went out and I had my chair and I had my lunch. The tree is beautiful and I read awhile.’”
“And so that's how we think of it, and that's how we hold onto them. It's a cultural thing too, how you were raised and how you feel about your people and how you want to hold them dear,” Dawson-Walker says. “I love the acknowledgment of All Souls' Day, the altars, the special prayers, the candles and lifting up those who have gone on.”