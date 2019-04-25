The 50th annual Jazz Fest Fest kicks off with the first of two Locals Thursdays.

But as the action kicks off at the Fair Grounds, severe weather threatens the opening slate of action. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning until 3 p.m. for much of south Louisiana.

+2 Tornado watch issued for south Louisiana with severe weather possible: See timing, impacts Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and heavy rain are possible in south Louisiana on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scroll below for live updates from the Fair Grounds, and below that more coverage of the landmark festival.

