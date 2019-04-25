The 50th annual Jazz Fest Fest kicks off with the first of two Locals Thursdays.
But as the action kicks off at the Fair Grounds, severe weather threatens the opening slate of action. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning until 3 p.m. for much of south Louisiana.
Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and heavy rain are possible in south Louisiana on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Scroll below for live updates from the Fair Grounds, and below that more coverage of the landmark festival.
The module will refresh itself. Can't see updates? Click here.
MORE COVERAGE:
As much music as will fill the Fair Grounds during the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Festival, that’s only the start. The action continues across the …
In the spring of 1970, a modest gathering took place in what is now Armstrong Park and the adjacent Municipal Auditorium. It boasted four outd…
In recent years, the artist lineup for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell has been released to the public each Ja…
Without Jazzfest, there might have been no Jazz Fest.