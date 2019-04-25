no.jazzfestlocalsthursday.050318.119

The Chosen Ones Brass Band parades with the Men of Class Social Aid and Pleasure Club and the VIP Ladies during Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 3, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

The 50th annual Jazz Fest Fest kicks off with the first of two Locals Thursdays.

But as the action kicks off at the Fair Grounds, severe weather threatens the opening slate of action. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning until 3 p.m. for much of south Louisiana. 

Scroll below for live updates from the Fair Grounds, and below that more coverage of the landmark festival.

