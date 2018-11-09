The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will expand to eight days at the Fair Grounds, kicking off on Thursday, April 25. The extra day was added to the opening weekend to celebrate Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary.
Both weekends of the festival will now run Thursday through Sunday: April 25-28 and May 2-5.
The new day is designated "Locals Thursdays." Anyone with a valid Louisiana ID will be able to purchase two discounted tickets for $50 apiece at the Fair Grounds gate.
The talent lineup and ticketing information for the 50th anniversary festival will be announced in December, earlier than usual. In recent years, the talent announcement has come in mid-January.
To build excitement for the 50th anniversary, the festival will roll out a series of weekly online remembrances culled from throughout Jazz Fest's history. Vintage photos and footage will be posted on various social media platforms with the hashtag #JazzFest50.
This is not the first time Jazz Fest has expanded to celebrate an anniversary. The 10th anniversary in 1979 added a third weekend. However, rain washed out the first Sunday entirely and depressed overall attendance. The following year, Jazz Fest returned to its two-weekend format.
The first New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Louisiana Heritage Fair produced by festival impresario George Wein was a single-weekend event staged in the Municipal Auditorium, aboard the riverboat President, and in what is now Armstrong Park.
Jazz Fest's daytime Heritage Fair moved to the Fair Grounds in 1972.
The festival added a second three-day weekend in 1976. Thursday was added to the festival's second weekend in 1991.