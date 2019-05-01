On the afternoon of Thursday, April 23, 1970 — the very first day of the very first New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — the schedule included a collection of acts called "The Musical World of French Louisiana." The list of performers included Alphonse "Bois Sec" Ardoin, cousin of Louisiana accordion pioneer Amédé Ardoin; the Cajun accordionist Ambrose Thibodeaux; and the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier.

The chance to hear artists from French Louisiana was one of the musical experiences promised by the new festival's printed program and very much in line with its mission to "promote, preserve, perpetuate and encourage the music, culture, and heritage of communities in Louisiana."

And though it doesn't seem so now, in 1970 New Orleans, artists from rural French Louisiana made for an exotic lineup. It was still rare for country musicians, as Cajun and zydeco were then referred to, to play such a high-profile event in the city. Early variants of Cajun, zydeco and swamp pop were mostly rural, regional styles, focused in small-town dance halls in Louisiana and east Texas.

But, no matter what the festival audience might have thought, by the time Clifton Chenier took the stage at that first Jazz Fest, he was no rural Louisiana provincial. Chenier not only toured extensively in the U.S., he toured Europe, too. With his brother Cleveland Chenier, they designed the frottoir, the metal washboard (rub-board) that was worn like a vest. He recorded for Specialty Records, the label that introduced Little Richard and Sam Cooke. Chenier started to establish musical relationships outside the South, specifically in the Bay Area of California, where he had recorded and his manager lived. Chenier also gave a critically acclaimed performance at the Berkeley Blues Festival in 1966.

The day Chenier took to the Jazz Fest stage, he was at the height of his musical powers. His set included not only classics of the zydeco repertoire, like "Bon Ton Rouler" and "Zydeco Est Pas Salé," but also a cover of Ray Charles' "You Promised Me Love,” with Chenier's own translation to Creole French.

By the end of the 1970s, Chenier had graduated from the Fair Grounds and played a night riverboat show at Jazz Fest.

In the 1980s, Cajun and zydeco music broke nationally and internationally, with Chenier, Queen Ida and Rockin' Sidney among the French Louisianans to win Grammys that decade. And their permanent place at Jazz Fest was solidified on the Fais Do Do stage. It's fair to say Jazz Fest was one of the most important forces in creating the boom in French Louisiana culture.

