Katy Perry wowed the crowd at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, a day after she mingled among the crowd in disguise so that she could take in the sights, sounds -- and food -- like a typical fester.

Perry took to social media Saturday to confess to the world that if she moves "like molasses on stage ... it’s cause I ate like it was a professional sport yesterday ok."

Photos Perry posted show in her in a bright yellow hat, pink sunglasses, a flower dress and sneakers. One photo shows her standing in line for food. In another photo she's hugging a blow-up Tabasco bottle.

On stage, Perry proved she did her Jazz Fest homework.

She threw out Jazz Fest references early and often. Given the heat, she said ahead of “Hot N Cold,” she’d rather be “in the Gospel Tent getting misted.”

She brought out New Orleans’ Soul Rebels for “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Dark Horse,” fully integrating the brass band into fresh arrangements.

She'd previously planned to attend Jazz Fest to eat and drink as a civilian, she said, before being asked to perform. She loves playing music, “but I love fried okra (too).

“I want to let it be known that I am not pregnant,” she said, indicating her okra-filled midsection. “This is (from) yesterday. And I’m proud of it.”