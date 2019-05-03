In spring 1970, music festival producer George Wein came to New Orleans to create a new Jazz and Heritage Festival, featuring local and national musicians. He went about booking venues for a series of concerts for late April at the Municipal Auditorium and on board the SS President riverboat.

He signed up headliners, including Pete Fountain, Duke Ellington and Al Hirt, as well as some up-and-comers such as the New Orleans Modern Jazz All-Stars, which included the young Ellis Marsalis and Johnny Vidacovich.

But, Wein wanted to show more of New Orleans than regular concerts could do and he knew he needed local organizers to help him — so he was assisted in planning the festival by Quint Davis and Allison Miner, two young music fans who were recommended by the Hogan Jazz Archive, where they were employed. Davis and Miner brought enthusiasm and energy to the project, as well as a reverence for culture and tradition.

They all realized the new festival needed to be unique, showcasing everything about the cultural life of the city. Wein was convinced that because headlining artists would come and go, the future of any festival would have to rely upon the promotion of New Orleans and Louisiana culture. The question arose: How to shoehorn the culture of New Orleans into an evening of music?

The solution was a daytime fair outside the Municipal Auditorium, where most of the concerts were scheduled. It had room for all the food, crafts and street culture that wouldn’t fit on stage, and it could include additional musicians performing. It was called the Louisiana Heritage Fair, and it took over the historic Congo Square, then called Beauregard Square.

Like New Orleans, the Heritage Fair was something you didn’t just attend, but you had to participate in.

Second-lines with brass bands roamed the pathways under the live oaks, and every afternoon, Big Chief Bo Dollis brought Mardi Gras Indians to parade through the grounds. There were small stages with Louisiana musicians who wouldn’t be at the evening concerts, including blues and Cajun music, and older New Orleans musicians Davis and Miner had tracked down. There was a Gospel Tent that gathered in one place singers and choirs most audiences had never heard before.

The legendary Mahalia Jackson was scheduled to perform at the auditorium one evening, but she was drawn into the Heritage Fair by the sound of the Eureka Brass Band in a second-line and she joined them in a spontaneous rendition of “Just A Closer Walk With Thee.”

Twenty food vendors sold red beans and rice, jambalaya, gumbo, crawfish étouffée, and grillades and grits. There was actually way too much for the small crowds that showed up, and there were mountains of leftover food.

That first festival didn't make money, and it was suggested that they do it again the next year, but without the Heritage Fair. Wein responded, “If that’s the case, then you don’t need me.”

So the Heritage Fair stayed. It got bigger and better the next year, and the year after that, the Heritage Fair had grown so much that the festival moved to the Fair Grounds Race Course.

The Heritage Fair eventually just became synonymous with Jazz Fest. The evening concerts ended in 2004, and from then on, the entire festival took place in daylight at the Fair Grounds.

Wein, Davis and Miner had a vision for that first Heritage Fair, of a festival that was uniquely New Orleans, a place where the best of the city's culture was gathered together in a way everyone could experience. By sticking to their vision of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell as a sweeping, immersive celebration, they created a tradition that is now in the very fabric of the city.

