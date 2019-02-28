Producers of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival have announced some additions to the talent roster.

Topping the list is revered singer-songwriter John Prine, who is scheduled to perform on the festival's second Saturday, May 4.

+6 Rolling Stones tickets for 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest sell out during first day of public sale It's only rock 'n' roll, but a whole lot of folks want to hear it: Tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest are sold out.

Jazz Fest's April 26 schedule now includes singer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist Aloe Blacc and homegrown R&B singer-songwriter PJ Morton, who is also the keyboardist in Maroon 5. Bleachers, the guitar pop band fronted by Jack Antonoff, is booked for April 28.

Several local artists have been added to 50th anniversary Jazz Fest roster, including Corey Henry & Treme Funket, Dja Rara, Sarah Quintana, Paula & the Pontiacs and Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective.

The schedule blocks, or "cubes," which contain the performance times and stage assignments for the festival, will likely be released in late March, around the time the month-long countdown to the festival's April 25 opening commences.

The dates for the 2019 Jazz Fest are April 25 - 28 and May 2 - 5 at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Tickets for Thursday, May 2, the day headlined by the Rolling Stones, are no longer available.