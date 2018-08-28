Fried chicken is obviously the main dish at the National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s. But the free festival will also serve up a buffet of local music in Woldenberg Riverfront Park on Sept. 22-23.
The music roster includes country-pop fiddler and singer Amanda Shaw, funk band Flow Tribe, trumpeter Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs, contemporary Cajun band the Pine Leaf Boys, the Original Pinettes Brass Band and Mannie Fresh, the deejay who produced most of the classic Cash Money Records catalog.
"The National Fried Chicken Festival brings together the best of New Orleans through our musicians and entertainment," Cleveland Spears, III, the Fried Chicken Festival’s organizer and president/CEO of the Spears Group, said in a statement. "We are confident we have curated an entertainment lineup that will appeal to everyone from millennials to baby boomers and locals as well as our visiting tourists. This festival truly celebrates our culture here in New Orleans.”
Shaw and Allen are slated for the main stage on Saturday, Sept. 22. Mannie Fresh and Flow Tribe hit the same stage on Sunday, Sept. 23.
Go to www.friedchickenfestival.com/music to view the complete schedule.