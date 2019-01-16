You’ve probably heard – the Rolling Stones are coming to the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest.

To attend the festival on “Stones Thursday” – that’s the festival’s second Thursday, May 2 – you must have a ticket specifically for that day (a second-weekend single-day ticket good for May 3-5 won’t work on May 2).

Here’s what you need to know about buying a ticket to see the Stones at Jazz Fest:

* Louisiana residents can purchase tickets for "Stones Thursday" ahead of the general public during an in-person presale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome box offices at gates D and H on the Plaza level (NOT at the ground-level box office on Poydras).

+4 How did 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest land the Rolling Stones? Longtime producer explains Landing the Rolling Stones for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest is, in Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.”

* Up to two tickets can be purchased with a valid Louisiana ID.

* The price for “Stones Thursday,” May 2, is $185 per ticket plus fees for everyone, including Louisiana residents. (The price of a ticket for the FIRST Thursday, April 25, is $50 for Louisiana residents at the gate.)

* Complimentary presale parking is available in the Dome’s Garage 5.

* Patrons can start lining up at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, aka just after midnight on Wednesday night.

* Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 18.

* The festival will limit the number of tickets sold for “Stones Thursday” (and also ban chairs and tarps entirely at the Acura Stage that day). Tickets are expected to sell out.