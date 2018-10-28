Perfect festival weather greeted the second day of 2018’s 20th anniversary Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park. So did the site's omnipresent mud, freshly churned by thousands of feet, remaining from rain earlier in the week.
On Saturday night, the official Voodoo Experience account tweeted, “Janelle Monae is a force of nature.” Well, the future-funk/R&B singer/show-woman wasn’t a strong enough force to prevent the festival from cutting off her sound exactly at 6:30 p.m., her scheduled stop time, even though she was clearly winding down “Tightrope,” her biggest hit.
Either unaware or undeterred that her voice and her band’s music were no longer being amplified over the PA system, she finished the song anyway. Lip readers watching her on the big screen could see her saying, “Thank you, New Orleans!” She dropped into the crouch that concluded “Tightrope” at 6:32 p.m.
Did such a tight, powerful show by one of the most polished performers on the entire festival schedule not warrant two extra minutes?
Monae is not Lauryn Hill. After Hill showed up 45 minutes late for her 2014 Voodoo set, she deserved to be cut off.
But Monae started on time and was on point. Maybe somebody in charge didn’t like her comments about “the abuser of power-in-chief.” But the kinetic groove of “Tightrope” transcends politics. We the people deserved to hear it all.
Too bad those two minutes — or 20 — couldn’t have been taken from Marilyn Manson. Playing to a large crowd at the Wisner Stage under red lights and strobes, the aging shock rocker wasted copious amounts of time between songs. The band’s sound was compressed into a quasi-industrial din with no distinctive elements. A cover of Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” gained nothing and lost everything. “The Love Song,” with its reference to God, guns and government, is a lame song. And Manson’s howl has not aged well.
His banter and shtick, however, can still be amusing. “I know a lot of you are here to see Travis Scott,” he stated matter-of-factly, referring to the night’s substitute headliner on the main Altar Stage. “So am I.”
Later, he focused in on the sign language interpreter at the side of the stage. “I’m very intrigued by what you’re doing,” he said, before asking the audience to come up with obscene words for her to sign.
Soon enough, he was atop a pulpit with an inverted neon cross for “Say10,” another mediocre track. “The Dope Show” maintained a glimmer of its glam strut. The set’s highlight — and even it was sloppy — was “The Beautiful People,” punched up by the brass of the Soul Rebels. Manson called for the Soul Rebels to keep riffing; he riffed on the refrain of a Muddy Waters classic: “Baby, please don’t go down to New Orleans.”
Is it time for a Marilyn Manson variety show?
The electronic dance music duo ODESZA was given the penultimate slot not at Le Plur, the designated EDM stage, but at the main Altar Stage. Two guys pointlessly twiddling knobs while headbanging and jumping around isn’t really main stage material.
But to their credit, Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, ODESZA’s principals, recognize the need to bring more to the stage. To that end, they deployed a six-person drum line outfitted with matching white hoodies and customized ODESZA drumsticks. Their crisp, choreographed percussion, marches and stick tricks made ODESZA’s Voodoo show seem much more alive on “Line of Sight” and elsewhere.
So, too, did the presence of a trombonist and a trumpeter who came and went, as well as a live vocalist, Naomi Wild, who came and went way too soon. She sang “Higher Ground,” essentially a pop song with trace elements of EDM. Contemporary soul singer Leon Bridges’ recorded voice floated atop “Across the Room.”
The final “It’s Only” featured nine people, including Mills and Knight, pounding drums as fireworks popped off overhead. It was a big moment for a big stage.
Houston rapper Travis Scott did his best to fill that same big stage later Saturday night. He was in constant motion. His deejay hovered high above him atop an LED cube. He deployed fireworks and steam cannons … and a whole lot of Auto-Tune.
Where would Scott be without that mechanized vocal effect? Probably not headlining a major festival’s main stage.
But there he was Saturday, serving up what amounted to a preview of his upcoming tour for his most recent No. 1 album, "Astroworld." He worked his way through "Way Back" (Auto-Tuned), "Through the Late Night" (Auto-Tuned) and "Skeletons" (Auto-Tuned). Dehumanizing vocal effect aside, fans still responded enthusiastically to his exhortations.
Following a final "Sicko Mode" accompanied by fireworks and fireballs, Scott finished at 10:43 p.m., 17 minutes early. He should have ceded that extra time to Janelle Monae.