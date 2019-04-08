Moving swiftly, producers of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest have booked a replacement for the replacement headliner on May 2: Widespread Panic.

The Georgia-based jam band will replace Fleetwood Mac, who initially replaced the Rolling Stones.

Fleetwood Mac was announced as the Rolling Stones' replacement on April 4, only to bow out Monday -- only four days later -- in the wake of singer Stevie Nicks' illness.

Hours after that announcement, the festival revealed Widespread Panic as the Acura Stage headliner for May 2, as well as an overhaul of the ticket pricing and procedures for that day.

Widespread Panic has been a staple of the Acura Stage on the Thursday between Jazz Fest weekends for years, most recently in 2017. After stepping away from the tradition of booking jam bands on that Thursday in 2018, the festival, by necessity, has returned to that philosophy.

The festival has also made May 2 another "Locals Thursday." Louisiana residents can buy up to two tickets that day at the gate for $50 apiece.

May 2 will also no longer require a "day-specific" ticket. Day-specific tickets previously purchased for May 2 at $75 when Fleetwood Mac was the headliner can now be used any other day during the second weekend, or returned for a refund.

Also, any second-weekend ticket can be used on May 2 as well.

Tickets for children aged 2 to 10 will now be available for $5 at the gate for every day of the festival, including May 2.