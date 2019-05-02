If there was a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for live albums, Little Feat’s acclaimed 1978 double-LP “Waiting for Columbus” would be a shoo-in.
All that made the freewheeling roots-rock band from Southern California so distinctive – top-flight musicianship, idiosyncratic songwriting, New Orleans-inspired funkiness, blues-tinged guitar leads, country-flecked harmonies, jazz-fusion forays, a seat-of-the-pants soulfulness – is on full display.
But as many New Orleans musicians have discovered, too much of a good thing can be difficult to market and sell.
Little Feat was arguably too fearless and eclectic for its own good, never quite grabbing the brass ring of pop stardom. Lowell George, the band’s madcap, larger-than-life frontman and driving creative force, flamed out at age 34, dead of a heart attack hastened by his full-throttle lifestyle.
After a hiatus, the surviving members reanimated Little Feat and embarked on a new chapter – several, actually. This year, they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band.
That celebration comes to the 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday. Little Feat performs at the Gentilly Stage from 2 to 3:10 p.m. I’ll also interview co-founding keyboardist Bill Payne and longtime guitarist Paul Barrere at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage in the grandstand at 4:30 p.m.
Lowell George cut his teeth with the Mothers of Invention before Frank Zappa encouraged him to start his own band. Barrere, bassist and Baton Rouge native Kenny Gradney and percussionist Sam Clayton signed on three years later, just in time for Little Feat's acclaimed third album, "Dixie Chicken."
“The first thing Lowell told me was, ‘There is only one rule, and that is there are no rules. We’ll play any style of music, as long as we do it well,’" Barrere recalled during a recent phone interview.
“The first two Little Feat records were very eclectic. But once we got with the band, we kicked it more into the blues and the old R&B style, if you will. We were still eclectic, songs like ‘Fat Man in the Bathtub’ and ‘Two Trains’ and things like that. But we added another area of syncopation. Kenny and (drummer) Richie Hayward together were salt and pepper – it was just beautiful.”
Little Feat covered Allen Toussaint’s “On Your Way Down” on "Dixie Chicken." The New Orleans connection was strengthened after George worked on Robert Palmer’s 1974 album “Sneakin’ Sally Through the Alley” with the Meters at Toussaint’s Sea-Saint Studio in Gentilly.
Even as Little Feat earned the respect of fellow musicians, critics and fans, Barrere and his bandmates’ embrace of 1970s-style hedonism contributed to the band's internal dysfunction. By 1979, George had more or less quit to pursue a solo career. Before the year was out, he was dead.
Little Feat disbanded, only to regroup in the late 1980s with Craig Fuller, an alumnus of Pure Prairie League, taking over as primary songwriter and singer. Little Feat’s first album with Fuller, 1988’s “Let It Roll,” was a critical and commercial success, selling more than 500,000 copies.
Subsequent releases didn’t fare as well. After Fuller departed, backing vocalist Shaun Murphy stepped out front. She left in 2009; the remaining bandmembers now share vocal duties.
The current lineup features Payne, Barrere, Gradney and Clayton from the Lowell George years. Multi-instrumentalist Fred Tackett contributed to Little Feat recordings in the 1970s, but didn’t officially become a member until 1988. Gabe Ford served as original drummer Richie Hayward’s tech in the 2000s, then became Little Feat’s drummer following Hayward’s death in 2010.
Little Feat doesn’t perform nearly as much as in the old days. Some members, including Barrere, have dealt with health issues. And Payne stays busy moonlighting as the Doobie Brothers’ keyboardist. He was onstage with the Doobies at the Fair Grounds on April 25, leading them through “Dixie Chicken.”
But the Little Feat-New Orleans connection has grown even stronger in recent years. Barrere collaborates with a number of local musicians. He’s a member of Anders Osborne’s Dead Feat, a joint celebration of the Grateful Dead and Little Feat. He’s also been featured at Osborne’s holiday shows, and has shared stages with the New Orleans Suspects.
Barrere very much enjoys that the live album Little Feat released more than 40 years ago remains relevant. “Waiting for Columbus,” like The Band’s “Last Waltz,” is the stuff of legend. A 2002 deluxe reissue from Rhino Records featured seven previously unissued outtakes, including “On Your Way Down.”
The material on “Waiting for Columbus” was recorded at a series of 1977 concerts in London and Washington DC, with the Tower of Power horn section augmenting the band. Most of what is on the album, Barrere said, is what was actually played during the concerts.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of overdubbing. There was a couple of vocals, a couple of guitar parts that Lowell wanted to redo. All of Billy’s stuff is live; same with Sam and Kenny and Richie. I did a remake of a vocal on ‘Skin It Back.’ But for the most part, it was all live. It was a great series of concerts.”
Indicative of the album’s appeal to successive generations of musicians, Phish performed “Waiting for Columbus” in its entirety as a “musical costume” on Halloween 2010 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Phish bassist Mike Gordon “kept calling me asking about what gear I was using for ‘Waiting for Columbus,’ what kind of (guitar) pedal, what kind of amp, this, that and the other thing,” Barrere said. “After the third phone call, I said, ‘What’s going on, man?’ He said, ‘We’re going to do it for our Halloween show.”
At the 2018 Peach Festival in Pennsylvania, the jam band moe., along with members of Little Feat, staged a similar tribute.
“No rehearsal, let’s just hit it and quit it,” Barrere said. “And it was good.
“I love the fact that so many of our peers are doing these things. What a great tribute. It does nothing but gain us more and more of a fan base.”
During the 2017 New Orleans Jazz Fest, an all-star band that included guitarist Warren Haynes, bassist/producer Don Was, country singer Jamey Johnson and Radiators guitarist/vocalist Dave Malone staged a “Waiting for Columbus” tribute at the Saenger Theatre.
Barrere coached Malone on how to play some of the guitar parts, but wasn't invited to be part of the actual “Waiting for Columbus” concert.
“That’s okay,” Barrere said. “I did it once.”